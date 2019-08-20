हरियाणा, झारखंड, महराष्ट्र और दिल्ली के चुनाव प्रभारियों संग शाह और नड्डा कर रहे हैं बैठक

Union Home Minister & BJP President Amit Shah, BJP Working President JP Nadda, and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh are holding a meeting with election in-charges of the states of Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Delhi. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/sCPHznLEdN— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
राष्ट्रीय विधि विश्वविद्यालय (एनएलयू) की एलएलएम की टॉपर सुरभि करवा उस कार्यक्रम में शामिल नहीं हुईं, जिसमें उन्हें पदक दिया जाना था।
20 अगस्त 2019