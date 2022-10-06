West Bengal: बंगाल के जलपाईगुड़ी में विसर्जन के दौरान अचानक आई बाढ़, आठ लोगों की मौत, कई लापता

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
उत्तरी पश्चिम बंगाल के जलपाईगुड़ी जिले में विजयादशमी के दिन देवी दुर्गा की प्रतिमाओं के विसर्जन के दौरान एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया। एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि विजयदशमी के अवसर पर जलपाईगुड़ी जिले के माल नदी में देवी दुर्गा की प्रतिमाओं के विसर्जन के दौरान अचानक आई बाढ़ में कम से कम आठ लोगों की डूबने से मौत हो गई है जबकि कई अन्य लापता हैं।
Extremely tragic incident reported in Jalpaiguri district where several people washed away by sudden flash flood in MAl river during Durga idol immersion tonight. Seven dead and many missing so far. pic.twitter.com/7AvJVbQYNZ— Anupam Mishra (@Anupammishra777) October 5, 2022
