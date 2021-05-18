बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Serum Institute of India talked about vaccination against Coronavirus in India and world

कोरोना वायरस: सीरम संस्थान ने कहा- दो-तीन महीने में नहीं हो सकता पूरे देश का टीकाकरण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Tue, 18 May 2021 08:13 PM IST
कोरोना वायरस टीकाकरण
कोरोना वायरस टीकाकरण - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
पुणे स्थित भारतीय सीरम संस्थान ने कहा है कि पूरी दुनिया का पूरी तरह से टीकाकरण करने में अभी दो से तीन साल तक का समय लगेगा। संस्थान ने सोमवार को कहा कि हम दुनिया के दो सबसे ज्यादा आबादी वाले देशों में से एक हैं। इतनी बड़ी आबादी के लिए टीकाकरण अभियान दो-तीन महीनों में पूरा नहीं हो सरका है। इसमें कई चुनौतियां होती हैं।
संस्थान ने मंगलवार को जारी एक बयान में कहा कि भारत समेत पूरी दुनिया के लिए कोविड-19 महामारी का संकट एक बड़ी चुनौती रहा है। पिछले कुछ दिनों के दौरान वैक्सीन के निर्यात को लेकर देश की सरकार और सीरम संस्थान समेत भारतीय वैक्सीन उत्पादनकर्ताओं के बीच गंभीर चर्चा हुई है।

 

 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

