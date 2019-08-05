अनुच्छेद 370 पर एक्शन में विदेश मंत्रालय, बड़े देशों के राजनयिकों से की बात

Sources: It was, inter alia, highlighted that the proposals which are currently under consideration of the Parliament of India are internal to India. These are aimed at providing good governance, promoting social justice and ensuring economic development in Jammu and Kashmir. https://t.co/k3jGIcfQpx— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
केंद्र सरकार ने राष्ट्रपति के आदेश के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर राज्य में अनुच्छेद 370 को खत्म कर दिया। मोदी सरकार के इस फैसले को विश्व मीडिया ने एक बड़ा कदम बताया।
5 अगस्त 2019