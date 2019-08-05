शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Senior officials of Ministry of External Affairs meets diplomats of several countries on Article 370

अनुच्छेद 370 पर एक्शन में विदेश मंत्रालय, बड़े देशों के राजनयिकों से की बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Aug 2019 10:33 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
भारत ने सोमवार को संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद के पांच स्थायी सदस्यों (पी-5) के राजनयिकों को जम्मू कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पांच राज्य को दो केंद्रशासित हिस्सों में बांटने के अपने फैसले के बारे में जानकारी दी।
सूत्रों ने बताया कि विदेश मंत्रालय के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों ने पी 5 (चीन, फ्रांस, रूस, ब्रिटेन और अमेरिका) सहित अन्य देशों के राजनयिकों को भी जम्मू कश्मीर से संबंधित फैसले के बारे में अवगत कराया।


 

कश्मीर मामले में राजनयिक समुदाय के सदस्यों द्वारा रुचि जताए जाने के मद्देनजर विदेश मंत्रालय के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों ने पी-5 देशों सहित विभिन्न देशों के राजनयिकों को फैसले के बारे में जानकारी दी। 

उन्होंने राजनयिकों को बताया कि फैसला भारत का आंतरिक मामला है। ये फैसला सुशासन, सामाजिक न्याय को बढ़ावा देने और जम्मू-कश्मीर का आर्थिक विकास सुनिश्चित करने पर केंद्रित है।



 
