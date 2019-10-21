शहर चुनें

See all exit polls live related to Maharashtra Haryana assembly elections on Amar Ujala Dot Com

amarujala.com पर पाएं महाराष्ट्र-हरियाणा के विधानसभा चुनावों से जुड़े सभी एग्जिट पोल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 21 Oct 2019 12:53 PM IST
Assembly election 2019
Assembly election 2019 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महाराष्ट्र में 288 विधानसभा सीटों और हरियाणा में 90 विधानसभा सीटों पर सोमवार को शाम छह बजे तक मतदान पूरा हो जाएगा। अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम अपने पाठकों को सबसे पहले और एक ही स्थान पर अधिक से अधिक सूचनाएं देने के लिए तत्पर है।
ऐसे में सभी चुनाव सर्वेक्षण एजेंसियों और समाचार चैनलों के नतीजों से जुड़े एग्जिट पोल अमर उजाला डिजिटल आपके लिए एक जगह पर लेकर आएगा। एग्जिट पोल के इन आंकड़ों को आप शाम छह बजे से अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर देख सकते हैं। गौरतलब है कि चुनाव आयोग के निर्देशानुसार मतदान प्रक्रिया संपन्न होने के बाद ही एग्जिट पोल जारी किए जा सकते हैं।
मनोहर लाल खट्टर, भूपेंद्र हुड्डा, देवेंद्र फडणवीस, शरद पवार
India News

विधानसभा चुनाव: हरियाणा में अबतक 23 फीसदी और महाराष्ट्र में 17 फीसदी से ज्यादा मतदान

21 अक्टूबर 2019

वोट डालने के बाद दिग्गज नेता
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनावः सीएम साइकिल से वोट डालने पहुंचे, तो हुड्डा ने मतदान से पहले की पूजा-अर्चना

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Mau Byelection
Kanpur

यूपी चुनाव: इगलास विधानसभा सीट में मनाने पहुंचे हाथरस सांसद को ग्रामीणों से सुनाई खरी-खोटी

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के ये पांच सितारे भारत में नहीं कर सकते वोट, इस वजह से अक्षय हो चुके कई बार ट्रोल

21 अक्टूबर 2019

अक्षय कुमार, आलिया भट्ट
Akshay Kumar
alia bhatt
katrina kaif
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के ये पांच सितारे भारत में नहीं कर सकते वोट, इस वजह से अक्षय हो चुके कई बार ट्रोल

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: आमिर-किरण, सांसद रवि किशन समेत इन सितारों ने भी डाले वोट, देखें तस्वीरें

21 अक्टूबर 2019

आमिर खान, किरण राव, महेश भूपति, लारा दत्ता
ravi kishan
Padmini Kolhapure
Shubha Khote
Bollywood

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: आमिर-किरण, सांसद रवि किशन समेत इन सितारों ने भी डाले वोट, देखें तस्वीरें

21 अक्टूबर 2019

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत
India News

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत का बड़ा बयान, बोले- हमें पिछले 90 सालों से निशाना बनाया जा रहा

21 अक्टूबर 2019

exit polls assembly elections 2019 maharashtra assembly elections haryana assembly elections
लाल कप्तान और वॉर
Bollywood

'वॉर' बनी साल 2019 की सबसे बड़ी ब्लॉकबस्टर, बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धड़ाम हुई सैफ की 'लाल कप्तान'

21 अक्टूबर 2019

pm modi
Bollywood

रामचरण की पत्नी के बाद अब इस एक्ट्रेस ने PM मोदी से जताई नाराजगी, कहा- 'बॉलीवुड ही क्यों?'

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Shammi Kapoor
Bollywood

उम्रभर जिस एक्ट्रेस के प्यार को तरसते रहे शम्मी कपूर, उसने एक झटके में तोड़ दिया था दिल

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Kamal Sadanah
Bollywood

दर्दनाक है इस हीरो की कहानी, जन्मदिन पर मां-बहन को गोली मार पिता ने खुद को उड़ा लिया था

21 अक्टूबर 2019

मतगणना जारी
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड पंचायत चुनाव मतगणना: भीमताल के विधायक की पत्नी जीतीं, बनीं बीडीसी मेंबर

21 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, कातिलों ने Google ही नहीं Facebook को बनाया ऐसे हथियार?

21 अक्टूबर 2019

वोट डालने के बाद दिग्गज नेता
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनावः सीएम साइकिल से, दुष्यंत ट्रैक्टर पर पहुंचे, दिग्गजों ने डाला वोट, देखिए तस्वीरें

21 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड।
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: कातिलों पर यूपी पुलिस ने रखा ढाई लाख का इनाम, लखनऊ लाए गए साजिशकर्ता

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Jio GigaFiber plan
Tech Diary

Reliance Jio के यूजर्स को लगा झटका, बंद हुए ये दो सबसे सस्ते डाटा पैक

21 अक्टूबर 2019

The terrified PoK resident said it felt like they would destroy everything
India News

आसमान से बरस रहे थे शोले, पीओके निवासी ने कहा-ऐसा लगा जैसे वह सब कुछ तबाह कर देंगे

21 अक्टूबर 2019

तरुण तेजपाल
India News

गोवा: तरुण तेजपाल के खिलाफ यौन शोषण मामले में पीड़िता की जिरह शुरू

तरुण तेजपाल के खिलाफ गोवा कोर्ट में दायर यौन उत्पीड़न मामले में सोमवार को पीड़िता की जिरह शूरू हो गई। पीड़िता की जिरह को कैमरे पर रिकॉर्ड किया जा रहा है। तेजपाल के और पीड़िता के वकील इस समय मापुसा अदालत में मौजूद हैं।

21 अक्टूबर 2019

abhishek manu singhvi
India News

सिंघवी ने की सावरकर की तारीफ, कहा- आजादी की लड़ाई में भूमिका निभाई, देश के लिए जेल गए

21 अक्टूबर 2019

रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड: अदालत ने ईडी को दी तिहाड़ में रतुल पुरी से पूछताछ की इजाजत

21 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-अमित शाह
India News

गृह मंत्री शाह बोले- सरकार पुलिसकर्मियों के लिए काम का अच्छा माहौल सुनिश्चित करेगी

21 अक्टूबर 2019

भूपेश बघेल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

छत्तीसगढ़: भूपेश बघेल को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से मिली राहत, सीडी कांड की सुनवाई पर लगी रोक

21 अक्टूबर 2019

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शीतकालीन सत्र: संसद का अगला सत्र 18 नवंबर से 13 दिसंबर तक चलेगा

21 अक्टूबर 2019

मोहन भागवत
India News

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने नागपुर में डाला वोट, कहा- संघ को पिछले 90 सालों से बनाया गया निशाना

21 अक्टूबर 2019

गोदाम में लगी आग
India News

महाराष्ट्र: भिवंडी के गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल विभाग द्वारा बुझाने का प्रयास जारी

21 अक्टूबर 2019

खट्टर
India News

सीएम खट्टर साइकिल पर तो दुष्यंत चौटाला ट्रैक्टर पर सवार होकर पहुंचे वोट डालने

21 अक्टूबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में मुस्लिम पक्ष ने मोल्डिंग ऑफ रिलीफ पर दाखिल किया जवाब

21 अक्टूबर 2019

अतरंगी मिजाज से फिर रणवीर ने लूटी महफिल, स्टेज पर ही उछल-उछल कर नाचने लगे एक्टर

रणवीर सिंह के अतरंगी मिजाज से सभी परिचित हैं। मुंबई में एक फैशन शो के दौरान रणवीर ये रूप एक बार फिर देखने को मिला। रणवीर शो के दौरान स्टेज पर ही डांस करने लगे। उन्होंने वहां मौजूद दर्शकों के साथ हाथ मिलाया, उनसे बात की।

21 अक्टूबर 2019

मोहन भागवत 1:46

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने नागपुर में डाला वोट, कहा- संघ को पिछले 90 सालों से बनाया गया निशाना

21 अक्टूबर 2019

खट्टर 1:23

सीएम खट्टर साइकिल पर तो दुष्यंत चौटाला ट्रैक्टर पर सवार होकर पहुंचे वोट डालने

21 अक्टूबर 2019

विधानसभा चुनाव 2019 1:52

महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतदान जारी, पीएम मोदी ने की मतदान की अपील

21 अक्टूबर 2019

रैप गाकर मतदान के लिए जागरूकता 1:28

मतदान के लिए जागरुक करने का अनोखा तरीका, युवाओं की टोली रैप सॉन्ग गाकर कर रही वोटिंग की अपील

20 अक्टूबर 2019

ईवीएम-वीवीपैट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यूपी, पंजाब, हिमाचल समेत 18 राज्यों की 51 विधानसभा और दो लोकसभा सीटों पर मतदान जारी

21 अक्टूबर 2019

मतदान के बाद सीएम फडणवीस और उनकी पत्नी
India News

महाराष्ट्र में मतदान जारी, सीएम फडणवीस-गडकरी-शिंदे समेत कई दिग्गजों ने डाला वोट

21 अक्टूबर 2019

डीके शिवकुमार से मिलने पहुंचे एचडी कुमारास्वामी
India News

डीके शिवकुमार से मिलने तिहाड़ पहुंचे एचडी कुमारस्वामी, मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में हैं जेल में बंद

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Supreme Court of India
India News

अगले मुख्य न्यायाधीश के सामने होंगी कौन सी चुनौतियां?

21 अक्टूबर 2019

हैदराबाद के बच्चों के अस्पताल में लगी आग
India News

हैदराबाद: बच्चों के अस्पताल में शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग, एक बच्चे की मौत

21 अक्टूबर 2019

मनमोहन सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

करतारपुर के लिए पाक के बुलावे पर कांग्रेस बोली- उनके निमंत्रण पर नहीं जाएंगे मनमोहन सिंह

21 अक्टूबर 2019

