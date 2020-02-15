शहर चुनें

Scuffle broke out between Police & protestors who were demonstrating against CAA and NRC in Chenna

चेन्नई: सीएए और एनआरसी को लेकर जबरदस्त विरोध प्रदर्शन, पुलिस ने सैकड़ों लोगों को लिया हिरासत में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sat, 15 Feb 2020 02:15 AM IST
सीएए विरोध
सीएए विरोध - फोटो : एनआई
सीएए, एनआरसी और एनपीआर के मुद्दे पर देश में कई जगहों पर विरोध प्रदर्शन हो रहा है। इसी बीच चेन्नई के वाशरमैनपेट में भारी विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान पुलिस और प्रदर्शनकारियों के बीच हाथापाई हो गई। पुलिस ने 100 से अधिक प्रदर्शनकारियों को हिरासत में ले लिया।  
वहीं प्रदर्शनकारियों को हिरासत में लेने के बाद सैकड़ों लोगों ने अन्ना सलाई में माउंट रोड दरगाह के पास विरोध प्रदर्शन करने लगे थे जिसे बाद में अस्थाई रूप से रोक दिया गया।
 



 

 
