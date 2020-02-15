चेन्नई: सीएए और एनआरसी को लेकर जबरदस्त विरोध प्रदर्शन, पुलिस ने सैकड़ों लोगों को लिया हिरासत में

#WATCH: Scuffle broke out between Police & protestors who were demonstrating against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Washermanpet in Chennai, yesterday evening. Over 100 protestors have been detained. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/5YpiCN2tgw— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
बहुचर्चित चारा घोटाला से जुडे़ एक मामले में झारखंड हाईकोर्ट से जमानत मिलने के मामले में राजद प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने नोटिस थमाया है।
15 फरवरी 2020