Home ›   India News ›   SC will pronounce judgement on whether office of Chief Justice of India comes under RTI Act or not

सुप्रीम कोर्ट आरटीआई के अधीन आएगा या नहीं, कल आएगा फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 12 Nov 2019 03:06 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
उच्चतम न्यायालय बुधवार को उस याचिका पर फैसला सुनाएगी जिसमें भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश (सीजेआई) के कार्यालय को पारदर्शिता कानून के तहत आरटीआई के अधीन लाने की मांग की गई थी। सीजेआई दफ्तर इसके अधीन आएगा या नहीं कल इसपर शीर्ष अदालत फैसला सुनाएगी।
इससे पहले सीजेआई के नेतृत्व वाली पांच जजों की पीठ ने चार अप्रैल को उस अपील पर अपना  फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया था जिसमें सीजेआई ऑफिस को आरटीआई के तहत लाने की अनुमति देने के लिए याचिका दाखिल की गई थी। इस याचिका को आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता सुभाष चंद्र अग्रवाल ने दाखिल किया है। 
supreme court chief justice of india
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

