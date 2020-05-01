शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   SC seeks detailed reply from Delhi govt on petition filed by Sharjeel Imam arrested for giving seditious speech

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शरजील इमाम की याचिका पर दिल्ली सरकार से मांगा विस्तृत जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 01 May 2020 12:27 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने शुक्रवार को दिल्ली सरकार से शरजील इमाम की याचिका पर विस्तृत जवाब मांगा है। इमाम को दिसंबर 2019 में जामिया में देश विरोधी भाषण देने और दंगे भड़काने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया था। याचिका में उसने अपने खिलाफ एक एजेंसी द्वारा टैग की गई और जांच की गई सभी एफआईआर मांगी हैं। अदालत ने कहा कि वह 10 दिनों बाद इस मामले की सुनवाई करेगा।
विज्ञापन
 
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Click here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
supreme court sharjeel imam delhi government seditious speech

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Business Diary

आज से बदल गए ATM, पेंशन, रेलवे, गैस सिलिंडर सहित ये सात नियम, जान लें वरना हो जाएगी दिक्कत

1 मई 2020

रणधीर कपूर, ऋषि कपूर और कपूर हवेली
Bollywood

102 साल पुरानी 'कपूर हवेली' अभी भी पाकिस्तान में मौजूद, मरने से पहले जाना चाहते थे ऋषि कपूर

1 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
ड्यूटी करते सीआरपीएफ जवान
India News

कोरोना: जानें कितना खतरनाक है आपका जिला, देशभर के रेड, ग्रीन और ऑरेंज जोन की सूची जारी

1 मई 2020

BANK HOLIDAY
Banking Beema

जरूरी खबर: इस महीने 13 दिन नहीं कर सकेंगे बैंक का कोई भी काम, नोट कर लें तारीख

1 मई 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में मौसम ने बदली करवट, झमाझम बारिश के साथ आसमान में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, देखें तस्वीरें

1 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
Rishi Kapoor
Bollywood

श्रद्धांजलि: 50 हीरोइनों से मोहब्बत करने वाले ऋषि कपूर के लिए इसलिए कहते थे लोग, वे किसी से कम नहीं

1 मई 2020

Rishi Kapoor
Bollywood

आलिया की आंखें नम तो बेटी ने वीडियो कॉल से देखा अंतिम संस्कार, रणबीर हुए बेसुध

1 मई 2020

Donald Trump
World

अमेरिका: अर्थव्यवस्था में 30% गिरावट के साथ महामंदी के संकेत, न्यूयार्क में शवों से आने लगी बदबू

1 मई 2020

babil khan
Bollywood

पिता के निधन के बाद इरफान खान के बेटे ने लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट, बोले- मैं शब्दों में बयां नहीं कर सकता

1 मई 2020

Naseeruddin Shah
Bollywood

अस्पताल में भर्ती होने की खबर के बीच सामने आए नसीरुद्दीन शाह, बोले- घर पर लॉकडाउन का पालन कर रहा हूं

1 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited