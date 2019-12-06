शहर चुनें

SC says local body elections will go as per schedule but hold it in nine newly formed districts

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने तमिलनाडु के नौ नए जिलों में स्थानीय निकाय चुनाव पर लगाई रोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 06 Dec 2019 12:05 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि तमिलनाडु में स्थानीय निकाय के चुनाव पहले से तय कार्यक्रम के अनुसार 27 और 30 दिसंबर को करवाए जा सकते हैं। हालांकि अदालत ने नौ नवगठित जिलों में चुनाव कराए जाने पर रोक लगा दी है। न्यायालय ने यह भी निर्देश दिया कि तमिलनाडु के इन नौ जिलों में जितनी जल्दी हो सके परिसीमन प्रक्रिया का आयोजन किया जाए और वहां स्थानीय निकाय चुनाव भी चार महीने के भीतर कराए जाएं।







