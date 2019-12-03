सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भाजपा नेता की याचिका पर तुरंत सुनवाई से किया इनकार

Supreme Court today refused to give an urgent hearing to a mentioning by lawyer & BJP leader, Ashwini Upadhyay, seeking a direction for the appointment of Election Commissioners in the Election Commission of India by a collegium consisting of PM, Leader of Opposition & others. pic.twitter.com/xmGtfL5YLF— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019
संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र के दौरान मंगलवार को एसपीजी संशोधन बिल आज राज्यसभा में पेश होगा। यह बिल लोकसभा में पारित हो चुका है लेकिन राज्यसभा में इस पर विपक्ष का विरोध देखने को मिल सकता है।
3 दिसंबर 2019