SC refused to give urgent hearing to mentioning over Election Commissioner appointment

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भाजपा नेता की याचिका पर तुरंत सुनवाई से किया इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 03 Dec 2019 11:08 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने वकील और भाजपा नेता अश्विनी उपाध्याय की सूचीबद्ध याचिका पर तुरंत सुनवाई करने से मना कर दिया है। याचिका में कहा गया है कि चुनाव आयोग में कॉलेजियम के जरिए चुनाव आयुक्त की नियुक्ति करने के आदेश दिए जाएं। इस कॉलेजियम में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, विपक्ष के नेता और अन्य लोग शामिल हों। 
supreme court ashwini upadhyay narendra modi collegium
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

