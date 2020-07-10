शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   SC notice to Union of India Kerala & 12 other state govts after hearing petition to ward off wild animals

जानवरों को भगाने वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई के बाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 12 राज्यों को भेजा नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 10 Jul 2020 12:54 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने शुक्रवार को जंगली जानवरों को भगाने के लिए विस्फोटकों और बर्बर तरीकों का इस्तेमाल करने को असंवैधानिक घोषित करने वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई की। सुनवाई के बाद अदालत ने भारत संघ, केरल और 12 अन्य राज्य सरकारों को नोटिस जारी किया है। याचिका में जानवरों को भगाने के लिए प्रयोग में लाने वाले तरीको को असंवैधानिक, गैर कानूनी और संविधान के अनुच्छेद 14 और 21 के खिलाफ घोषित करने की मांग की गई है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

