सबरीमाला में प्रवेश करने वाली महिला की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट अगले हफ्ते करेगा सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 05 Dec 2019 11:39 AM IST
सबरीमाला मंदिर (फाइल फोटो)
सबरीमाला मंदिर (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय अगले हफ्ते एमएस बिंदु की याचिका पर सुनवाई कर सकता है। बिंदु उन दो महिलाओं में से एक हैं जिन्होंने इस साल जनवरी के महीने में सबरीमाला मंदिर के अंदर प्रवेश किया था। याचिकाकर्ता ने याचिका में मांग की है कि अदालत महिलाओं को मंदिर के अंदर जाने के लिए दिशा-निर्देश दे।
supreme court petition sabrimala temple
