जयराम रमेश की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार को भेजा नोटिस

Supreme Court issues notice to the Centre on a plea filed by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh challenging the Centre’s amendments made to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) law since 2015. pic.twitter.com/mxXDxp1gAW— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
राज्यसभा में कांग्रेस सांसद दिग्विजय सिंह ने फर्जी खबरों के मुद्दे को उठाते हुए कहा कि इसके जरिए समाज को बांटा जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि बड़े-बड़े लोग भी सोशल मीडिया पर नफरत फैलाने वालों को फॉलो करते हैं।
2 जुलाई 2019