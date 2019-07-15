शहर चुनें

SC issues notice to Centre on PIL by three women seeking direction to decriminalise abortion 

स्वेच्छा से मां बनने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची तीन महिलाएं, केंद्र को नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 15 Jul 2019 01:21 PM IST
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने आज तीन महिलाओं की जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए केंद्र सरकार को नोटिस जारी किया है। इन महिलाओं की मांग है कि महिलाकब मां बनेगी इसका अधिकार उनके पास होना चाहिए। साथ ही उनका कहना है कि गर्भपात को गैर-कानूनी श्रेणी से बाहर किया जाए। याचिका में कहा गया है कि मेडिकल टर्मिनेशन ऑफ प्रेग्नेंसी एक्ट के प्रतिबंध और अपवाद महिलाओं के अधिकारों का उल्लंघन करते हैं।
