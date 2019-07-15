स्वेच्छा से मां बनने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची तीन महिलाएं, केंद्र को नोटिस

Supreme Court issues notice to the Centre, agrees on a PIL by three women seeking direction to decriminalise abortion to allow women to have choice of reproduction. The PIL says restrictions and exceptions in Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act violate women's rights. pic.twitter.com/LLPGT5bPAq— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने गुजरात में दर्ज यौन शोषण मामले में स्वयंभू उपदेशक आसाराम बापू की जमानत याचिका खारिज कर दी है।
15 जुलाई 2019