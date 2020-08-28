शहर चुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आबादी के आधार पर अल्पसंख्यकों की पहचान वाली याचिका पर केंद्र से मांगा जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 28 Aug 2020 12:26 PM IST
सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने राज्य स्तर पर आबादी के आधार पर अल्पसंख्यकों की पहचान के लिए दिशा-निर्देशों के अनुरोध वाली जनहित याचिका पर केंद्र को नोटिस जारी किया है। अदालत ने केंद्र को छह हफ्तों के अंदर जवाब दाखिल करने के लिए कहा है।
supreme court minorities central government petition

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

