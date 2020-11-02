फ्रेंचाइजी घोटाला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गृह-वित्त मंत्रालय सहित सीबीआई और ईडी को जारी किया नोटिस

Supreme Court was hearing pleas seeking an investigation by the CBI, ED & SFIO or by a Special Investigation Team to investigate various offences, including money laundering and black money hoarding by directors & beneficiaries of Westland Trade Pvt. Ltd. https://t.co/3mFiIGtMqN— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.