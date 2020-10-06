शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   SC issue notice to centre & seeks its response on a plea filed by gulf telangana to bring back indian workers

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खाड़ी देश में फंसे श्रमिकों को वापस लाने वाली याचिका पर केंद्र को जारी किया नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Oct 2020 11:58 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने मंगलवार को गल्फ तेलंगाना वेलफेयर एंड कल्चरल एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष पथकुरी बसंत रेड्डी द्वारा दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई की। सुनवाई के दौरान अदालत ने केंद्र सरकार को नोटिस जारी करके मामले पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देने को कहा है। याचिका में केंद्र सरकार को खाड़ी देश में फंसे भारतीय श्रमिकों को वापस लाने का निर्देश देने की मांग की गई है।
विज्ञापन


 
जानें SI Delhi Police और CAPF परीक्षा के बारे में सबकुछ
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national supreme court gulf indian workers central government

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

हाथरस की पीड़िता के लिए न्याय मांगते लोग
India News

हाथरस: योगी सरकार ने SC को बताया क्यों जलाया रात में पीड़िता का शव, सीबीआई जांच की मांग की

6 अक्टूबर 2020

Discount and offers on cars: कार (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Auto News

त्योहारों से पहले वाहन कंपनियों का बंपर डिस्काउंट, जानिए कौन सी कार है सस्ती

6 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
भारत में कोरोना वायरस के मामले: नमूना लेते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना के मामलों में लगातार दूसरे दिन आई कमी, पिछले 24 घंटे में सामने आए 61267 नए मामले

6 अक्टूबर 2020

सूर्य का तुला राशि में गोचर 2020
Astrology

इस महीने अपनी नीच राशि में आ रहे हैं सूर्य देव, पहले से ही कर लें राशि के अनुसार ये उपाय

6 अक्टूबर 2020

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स
Cricket News

IPL 2020: विराट सेना पर भारी पड़े दिल्ली के ये पांच दिलेर, RCB को मिली करारी हार

6 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

भाजपा नेता का दावा- नवजोत सिद्धू से चल रही बातचीत, हमारी पार्टी से लड़ेंगे 2022 का चुनाव

6 अक्टूबर 2020

सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते बिजली कर्मी
Meerut

यूपीः निजीकरण के खिलाफ बिजली कर्मियों का अनिश्चितकालीन कार्य बहिष्कार, दिन भर बिजली को तरसे लोग

6 अक्टूबर 2020

सुष्मिता सेन की बेटी ने किया बॉलीवुड डेब्यू
Bollywood

सुष्मिता की गोद ली बिटिया ने भी रखा सिनेमा में कदम, देखिए पहली फिल्म की मेकिंग की खास तस्वीरें

6 अक्टूबर 2020

Covaxin Update
Health & Fitness

COVAXIN में यह खास चीज मिला रही भारत बायोटेक, कोरोना वायरस से लंबे समय तक बचाएगी

6 अक्टूबर 2020

आर अश्विन और आरोन फिंच
Cricket News

VIDEO: क्रीज से बाहर थे फिंच, फिर भी अश्विन ने नहीं की मांकडिंग तो हंसने लगे कोच पोंटिंग

6 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited