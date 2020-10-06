सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खाड़ी देश में फंसे श्रमिकों को वापस लाने वाली याचिका पर केंद्र को जारी किया नोटिस

Supreme Court issues notice to the Centre & seeks its response on a plea filed by Gulf Telangana Welfare & Cultural Association President Pathkuri Basanth Reddy urging the court to direct the government to bring back Indian workers in the Gulf. pic.twitter.com/4CMQfmMopB— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.