Home ›   India News ›   SC dismisses PIL seeking its direction for inclusion of govt nominees in Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation trust

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खारिज की इंडो इस्लामिक कल्चरल फाउंडेशन ट्रस्ट में सरकारी नुमाइंदों को शामिल करने की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 04 Dec 2020 11:26 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social Media

उच्चतम न्यायालय ने शुक्रवार को उत्तर प्रदेश के अयोध्या में मस्जिद के निर्माण के लिए बनाए गए इंडो इस्लामिक कल्चरल फाउंडेशन ट्रस्ट में सरकार के नुमाइंदों को शामिल करने की मांग वाली याचिका खारिज कर दी है।
india news national supreme court indo islamic cultural foundation government nominee petition

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

