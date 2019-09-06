शहर चुनें

SC dismissed PIL filed by Dr AM Krishna seeking its direction to increase retirement age of HCs

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हाईकोर्ट के जजों की रिटायरमेंट उम्र बढ़ाने वाली मांग को किया खारिज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 06 Sep 2019 12:35 PM IST
सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने शुक्रवार को डॉक्टर एएम कृष्णा की उस याचिका को खारिज कर दिया जिसमें उन्होंने सभी राज्यों के उच्च न्यायलयों के न्यायाधीशों की सेवानिवृत्ति की उम्र को बढ़ाने का निर्देश दिए जाने की मांग की थी। डॉ. कृष्णा चाहते हैं कि सेवानिवृत्ति की वर्तमान उम्र 62 साल को बढ़ाकर 65 किया जाना चाहिए। 
supreme court high courts retirement age direction public interest litigation सुप्रीम कोर्ट हाईकोर्ट
