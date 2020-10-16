शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   SC dismiss plea seeking direction to remove uddhav thackeray govt  and impose president rule

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने महाराष्ट्र सरकार को बर्खास्त करने वाली याचिका को किया खारिज 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 16 Oct 2020 01:10 PM IST
महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Twitter

ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने शुक्रवार को महाराष्ट्र में उद्धव ठाकरे के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार को बर्खास्त कर, राज्य में राष्ट्रपति शासन लागू किए जाने की याचिका को खारिज कर दिया। याचिका में राज्य सरकार को बर्खास्त करने को लेकर निर्देश देने की मांग की गई थी।
india news national supreme court uddhav thackeray president rule

