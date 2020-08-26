शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   SC defers hearing for two weeks on petition filed by Sharjeel Imam seeking direction for clubbing FIRs

भड़काऊ भाषण: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शरजील इमाम की याचिका पर दो हफ्ते के लिए टाली सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 26 Aug 2020 12:33 PM IST
शरजील इमाम (फाइल फोटो)
शरजील इमाम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook

ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने जेएनयू के छात्र शरजील इमाम द्वारा दायर याचिका पर दो हफ्ते के लिए सुनवाई टाल दी है। याचिका में इमाम ने अपने खिलाफ विभिन्न राज्यों में दर्ज एफआईआर को क्लब (एक साथ) करने के लिए दिशा-निर्देश देने की मांग की। इमाम के खिलाफ एफआईआर पिछले साल सीएए विरोधी रैली में उनके कथित भड़काऊ भाषण को लेकर दर्ज की गई है।
supreme court petition sharjeel imam inflammatory speech anti caa protest

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

