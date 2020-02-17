शहर चुनें

दिल्ली, महाराष्ट्र ने नहीं भरा जुर्माना, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिया 10 लाख जमा करने का आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 17 Feb 2020 12:17 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने सोमवार को दिल्ली, महाराष्ट्र, मणिपुर, ओडिशा और गोवा को अतिरिक्त 10 लाख रुपये जमा करने को कहा है। इन राज्यों को यह राशि इसलिए जमा करनी है क्योंकि वह जुर्माने के पांच लाख रुपये जमा करने में असफल रहे हैं। पिछले हफ्ते अदालत ने इन राज्यों पर समुदाय रसोई के लिए एक योजना तैयार करने के लिए उठाए जा रहे कदमों पर हलफनामा दाखिल करने में विफल रहने पर जुर्माना लगाया था।
पिछले हफ्ते अदालत ने पाया था कि केवल सात राज्यों/ केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों अंडमान और निकोबार द्वीप समूह, कर्नाटक, पंजाब, उत्तराखंड, झारखंड, नागालैंड और जम्मू और कश्मीर ने खाद्य सुरक्षा और सामुदायिक रसोई को लेकर हलफनामा दायर किया है। अदालत अब इस याचिका पर आठ अप्रैल को अगली सुनवाई करेगा।
अदालत के फैसले पर महिला अधिकारियों ने जताई खुशी
India News

'सुप्रीम' फैसले के बाद सेना में अब 'आधी आबादी' को मिलेगी पूरी बराबरी

17 फरवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

नागरिकता कानून: शाहीन बाग का रास्ता खुलेगा या नहीं, 144 याचिकाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट आज करेगा सुनवाई

22 जनवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
India News

सुपीम कोर्ट ने कहा- सोशल मीडिया प्रोफाइलों को आधार से जोड़ने पर तुरंत लिया जाए फैसला

13 सितंबर 2019

पबुभा माणेक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा विधायक पबुभा माणेक की याचिका पर सुनवाई के लिए तैयार हुआ सुपीम कोर्ट

15 अप्रैल 2019

Kerala Flood
India News

बाढ़ के लिए केरल ने तमिलनाडु को जिम्मेदार ठहराया, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर किया हलफनामा

24 अगस्त 2018

Supreme Court of India
India News

कठुआ गैंगरेप: जम्मू-कश्मीर से बाहर हो केस की सुनवाई, पिता की अर्जी पर SC ने भेजा सरकार को नोटिस

16 अप्रैल 2018

supreme court affidavit fine community kitchens
Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ की जीत के बाद ट्रोल हो रहीं गर्लफ्रेंड, यूजर्स बता रहे शो को 'फिक्स्ड'

17 फरवरी 2020

bhajanpura family murder case
Delhi NCR

भजनपुरा परिवार हत्याकांड: कातिल प्रभु चौधरी का चौंकाने वाला कबूलनामा, खौफनाक सच सुन पुलिस हैरान

17 फरवरी 2020

AB DE VILLIERS
Cricket News

B'Day Spl: डीविलियर्स, जब 39वें ओवर में मैदान पर उतरे और मात्र 44 गेंदों में ठोक दिए 149 रन

17 फरवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस
World

कोरोनावायरस: चीन में मृतकों की संख्या 1700 के पार, भारत में अब एक ही मरीज संक्रमित

17 फरवरी 2020

उन्नाव में सड़क हादसा
Kanpur

उन्नाव हादसा: वैन में फंसे लोगों को चीखने तक का मौका न मिला, भयावह नजारा देख सिहर उठे लोग

17 फरवरी 2020

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस में मंदिर
Kanpur

महाकाल एक्सप्रेस के सभी कोचों में बजता है ओम नम: शिवाय मंत्र, पढ़ें और क्या हैं खासियतें

17 फरवरी 2020

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस में भगवान शिव के लिए आरक्षित सीट
India News

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस में मंदिर और भगवान शिव के लिए आरक्षित सीट, भड़के ओवैसी

17 फरवरी 2020

Salman Khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13 के खत्म होते ही अगले सीजन की तैयारी, जानें कब शुरू होगा और कौन करेगा होस्ट

17 फरवरी 2020

पारस छाबड़ा, आकांक्षा पुरी
Television

Bigg Boss 13: पारस के साथ ब्रेकअप पर बोलीं गर्लफ्रेंड, 'उन्होंने शो में मेरा अपमान किया'

17 फरवरी 2020

rashmi desai, Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: 10 लाख रुपये लेकर पारस ने इसलिए छोड़ा था शो, सिद्धार्थ और रश्मि बने वजह ?

17 फरवरी 2020

काव्य कैफ़े लखनऊ - हास्य कवि अरुण जैमिनी की कविताएं

Kavya cafe lucknow with Arun Gemini काव्य कैफ़े लखनऊ - हास्य कवि अरुण जैमिनी की कविताएं

17 फरवरी 2020

नीतीश कुमार 1:34

शराबबंदी पर बोले नीतीश कुमार-जबतक मैं सीएम हूं, लागू रहेगा शराब पर बैन

17 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया केस 1:30

निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी पर सुनवाई, निर्भया की मां बोलीं- डेथ वारंट जारी होने की उम्मीद

17 फरवरी 2020

शिवरात्रि 1:29

भोलेनाथ की सवारी के साथ शुरू हो गया महाशिवरात्रि मेला, 12 दिनों तक चलेगा

17 फरवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट 6:51

शाहीन बाग मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट आज करेगा सुनवाई सहित पांच बड़ी खबरें

17 फरवरी 2020

भारतीय सेना की महिला अधिकारी
India News

क्या है सेना में स्थायी कमीशन, अब महिला सैनिकों को क्या होगा फायदा, जानिए A टू Z

स्थायी कमीशन दिये जाने का मतलब यह है कि महिला सैन्य अधिकारी अब रिटायरमेंट की उम्र तक सेना में काम कर सकती हैं। अगर वे चाहें तो पहले भी नौकरी से इस्तीफा दे सकती हैं।

17 फरवरी 2020

West Bengal Raj Bhawan
India News

कोलकाता: राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ से मिलने राजभवन पहुंचीं सीएम ममता बनर्जी

17 फरवरी 2020

shaheen bagh
India News

शाहीन बाग का रास्ता खुलेगा या नहीं? सुप्रीम कोर्ट में थोड़ी देर में सुनवाई

17 फरवरी 2020

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and ministers
India News

भीमा कोरेगांव जांच: शिवसेना से नाखुश पवार, मंत्रियों के साथ कर रहे हैं बैठक

17 फरवरी 2020

नीतीश कुमार
India News

शराबबंदी पर बोले नीतीश कुमार-जबतक मैं सीएम हूं, लागू रहेगा शराब पर बैन

17 फरवरी 2020

PM Modi addressing convention on Conservation of Migratory Species
India News

'प्रवासी प्रजातियों के संरक्षण' सम्मेलन में पीएम बोले- पर्यावरण को नुकसान पहुंचाए बगैर करेंगे विकास

17 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
India News

निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी पर सुनवाई, निर्भया की मां बोलीं- डेथ वारंट जारी होने की उम्मीद

17 फरवरी 2020

रामनाथ कोविंद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एक अप्रैल से शुरू होगी एनपीआर प्रक्रिया, सबसे पहले राष्ट्रपति कोविंद का होगा नामांकन

17 फरवरी 2020

शिवरात्रि
India News

भोलेनाथ की सवारी के साथ शुरू हो गया महाशिवरात्रि मेला, 12 दिनों तक चलेगा

17 फरवरी 2020

Jawaharlal nehru-Sardar patel
India News

अब नटवर भी बोले- पटेल को पहली कैबिनेट में नहीं रखना चाहते थे नेहरू

17 फरवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

शाहीन बाग मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट आज करेगा सुनवाई सहित पांच बड़ी खबरें

17 फरवरी 2020

पीएम मोदी
India News

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस में भोलेनाथ के लिए बनाया गया है मंदिर, मिलेगा सिर्फ शाकाहारी खाना

17 फरवरी 2020

महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ट्रंप के दौरे को लेकर शिवसेना का तंज, पूछा- झुग्गियां ढंकने की नौबत क्यों आई?

17 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र: यवतमाल में पुल से गिरी वैन, आठ की मौत, 18 घायल

17 फरवरी 2020

अपनी पत्नी मेलानिया के साथ डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गुजरात: ट्रंप के रास्ते से हटाए जाएंगे आवारा कुत्ते और नीलगाय, पान की दुकानें सील

17 फरवरी 2020

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस में भगवान शिव के लिए आरक्षित सीट
India News

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस में मंदिर और भगवान शिव के लिए आरक्षित सीट, भड़के ओवैसी

17 फरवरी 2020

