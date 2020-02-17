दिल्ली, महाराष्ट्र ने नहीं भरा जुर्माना, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिया 10 लाख जमा करने का आदेश

Supreme Court asks Delhi, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha and Goa to deposit an additional cost of Rs 10 lakh each as they failed to pay Rs 5 Lakh each imposed on them last week for failing to file affidavit on steps being taken to formulate a scheme for community kitchens. pic.twitter.com/phJP0fvovB— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
स्थायी कमीशन दिये जाने का मतलब यह है कि महिला सैन्य अधिकारी अब रिटायरमेंट की उम्र तक सेना में काम कर सकती हैं। अगर वे चाहें तो पहले भी नौकरी से इस्तीफा दे सकती हैं।
17 फरवरी 2020