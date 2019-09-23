शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक: अयोग्य ठहराए गए विधायकों की याचिका पर सुनवाई के लिए तैयार हुआ सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 23 Sep 2019 01:50 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने कर्नाटक के अयोग्य ठहराए गए विधायकों की 15 विधानसभा सीटों के उपचुनाव में खड़े होने की मांग संबंधी याचिका पर सुनवाई करने को लेकर सहमति जताई है। विधायकों की याचिका पर अदालत ने कर्नाटक विधानसभा के स्पीकर को नोटिस जारी किया है। राज्य में 17 विधानसभा सीटों पर 21 अक्तूबर को चुनाव होने हैं। अदलात इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई 25 सितंबर को करेगी।
निर्वाचन आयोग ने न्यायालय से कहा कि कर्नाटक की 15 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए उपचुनाव पर रोक नहीं लगाई जानी चाहिए। 17 विधायकों को अयोग्य ठहराने का पूर्व विधानसभा अध्यक्ष का आदेश उन्हें कर्नाटक में उपचुनाव लड़ने के उनके अधिकार से वंचित नहीं कर सकता।
supreme court karnataka assembly by polls
