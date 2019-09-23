कर्नाटक: अयोग्य ठहराए गए विधायकों की याचिका पर सुनवाई के लिए तैयार हुआ सुप्रीम कोर्ट

Supreme Court issues notice to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker, on hearing plea of 17 disqualified Karnataka MLAs to allow them to contest by-polls scheduled on October 21. Supreme Court to hear the matter on 25th September. pic.twitter.com/S9wI6B3LQ5— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जब दोनों वैश्विक नेता मंच की ओर बढ़ रहे थे तभी एक नौ साल के बच्चे ने उन्हें रोक लिया और उनके साथ सेल्फी लेने की इच्छा जाहिर की।
23 सितंबर 2019