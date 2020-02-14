शहर चुनें

कांग्रेस घोषणापत्र के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर, दो हफ्ते के लिए सुनवाई स्थगित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 14 Feb 2020 12:54 PM IST
कांग्रेस का घोषणापत्र (फाइल फोटो)
कांग्रेस का घोषणापत्र (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
2019 में कांग्रेस ने जो घोषणापत्र जारी किया था उसके खिलाफ उच्चतम न्यायालय में याचिका दाखिल की गई है। जिसमें कहा गया है कि इसे अनुचित और आदर्श आचार संहिता के खिलाफ घोषित किया जाए क्योंकि पार्टी ने मतदाताओं को मुफ्त का वादा किया था जो उन्हें रिश्वत देने की एक कोशिश है। इस मामले पर अदालत ने सुनवाई दो हफ्ते के लिए स्थगित कर दी है।
supreme court congress congress manifesto 2019 general election
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

