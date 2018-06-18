शहर चुनें

India News

अनशन पर बैठे दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सतेंद्र जैन की तबीयत बिगड़ी, अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 18 Jun 2018 04:18 AM IST
Satyender Jain
Satyender Jain
दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सतेंद्र जैन पिछले 6 दिनों से अरविंद केजरीवाल के साथ उप राज्यपाल अनिल बैजल के खिलाफ अनशन पर बैठे हैं। रविवार देर रात उनकी तबीतय खराब हो गई। जिसके चलते उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। इसकी जानकारी सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने खुद ट्वीट करके दी है। 
सतेंद्र जैन को दिल्ली के लोकनायक जयप्रकाश नारायण हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया है। अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि अब उनकी हालत सामान्य है। जब उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था तब उन्हें सांस लेने में परेशानी हो रही थी। 





 
