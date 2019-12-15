शहर चुनें

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 69th death anniversary, Prime Minister Modi pays tribute

सरदार पटेल की 69वीं पुण्यतिथि पर पीएम मोदी ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 15 Dec 2019 12:02 PM IST
सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल
सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने वल्लभभाई पटेल को उनकी 69वीं पुण्यतिथि पर रविवार को श्रद्धांजलि दी और कहा कि देश उनकी उत्कृष्ट सेवाओं से हमेशा प्रेरणा लेता रहेगा। भारत के प्रथम गृह मंत्री सरदार पटेल का आज के ही दिन 1950 में मुंबई में निधन हुआ था।
मोदी ने ट्वीट किया कि महान सरदार पटेल को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर श्रद्धांजलि। हमारे राष्ट्र के प्रति उनकी असाधारण सेवा से हम सदा प्रेरणा लेते हैं।

भाजपा का मानना है कि स्वतंत्रता के बाद अगर जम्मू-कश्मीर के मुद्दे को पटेल ने संभाला होता, तो वहां स्थिति बेहतर होती। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने पिछले वर्ष गुजरात में पटेल के सम्मान में उनकी 182 मीटर ऊंची प्रतिमा ‘स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी’ का अनावरण किया था।
sardar vallabhbhai patel narendra modi
कमांडर ढिल्लन ने किया 'मेनका' को सैल्यूट, जानिए क्या है वायरल तस्वीर की कहानी

आजकल एक तस्वीर वायरल हो रही है जिसमें एक कुत्ता आर्मी कमांडर केजेएस ढिल्लन के साथ दिख रहा है और लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल केजेएस ढिल्लन उसे सैल्यूट कर रहे हैं। देखिए इस तस्वीर के पीछे की सच्चाई।

15 दिसंबर 2019

ऑक्टोपस फोर्स 1:12

हैदराबाद में ‘ऑक्टोपस’ कमांडोज ने कुछ ऐसे की आतंकियों के सफाए की तैयारी

15 दिसंबर 2019

क्रिसमस 1:15

क्रिसमस से पहले कोयंबतूर में सजावटी सामान से भरा बाजार

14 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 2:33

15 दिसंबर 2019 का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

14 दिसंबर 2019

फतेहपुर 1:52

फतेहपुर: रेप के बाद युवती को जिंदा जलाया, हालत नाजुक

14 दिसंबर 2019

