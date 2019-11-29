शहर चुनें

Saradha scam Supreme Court issues notice to former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar

शारदा घोटाला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने राजीव कुमार को जारी किया नोटिस, सीबीआई ने जमानत को दी है चुनौती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 29 Nov 2019 02:40 PM IST
कोलकाता के पूर्व पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार
कोलकाता के पूर्व पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शारदा चिटफंड घोटाले में आईपीएस अधिकारी राजीव कुमार की अंतरिम जमानत को चुनौती देने वाली सीबीआई की अपील पर शुक्रवार को उन्हें नोटिस जारी किया।
प्रधान न्यायाधीश एस. ए. बोबडे के नेतृत्व वाली पीठ ने नोटिस जारी करते हुए सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता से कहा कि आपको हमें संतुष्ट करना होगा कि शारदा चिट फंड मामले में सीबीआई को राजीव कुमार की हिरासत देना क्यों जरूरी है।

मेहता ने पीठ से कहा कि राजीव कुमार कुछ समय से फरार थे और उन्होंने जांच के दौरान एकत्रित सामग्री को दबा दिया था। इस पीठ में न्यायमूर्ति बी. आर. गवई और न्यायमूर्ति सूर्यकांत भी शामिल हैं।
विज्ञापन
