शारदा घोटाला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने राजीव कुमार को जारी किया नोटिस, सीबीआई ने जमानत को दी है चुनौती

Supreme Court issues notice to Rajeev Kumar, the former Kolkata Police commissioner, after hearing the appeal filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking cancellation of bail granted by the Calcutta High Court for his alleged involvement in the Saradha chit fund scam. pic.twitter.com/vHSMvzYuKT— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019
भोपाल से भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर ने लोकसभा में महात्मा गांधी के हत्यारे नाथूराम गोडसे को लेकर दिए गए अपने बयान पर माफी मांग ली है। 29 नवंबर को लोकसभा में उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी बात को गलत तरीके से प्रस्तुत किया गया है।
29 नवंबर 2019