A delegation of BJP MPs writes to Kerala Guv P Sathasivam, seeking his 'urgent intervention&appropriate action without further delay so as to ensure that peace&tranquillity is back in Sabarimala'. They also request him to 'treat this as SOS from the team of MPs' #SabarimalaTemple— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2018
रावत ने कहा कि कर्नाटक चुनाव के दौरान सीविजिल मोबाइल ऐप लांच की थी। इससे मतदाताओं को किसी भी तरह के चुनावी उल्लंघन की सूचना देने में मदद मिली।
2 दिसंबर 2018