
Sabarimala : delegation of BJP MPs wrote letter to Governor of Kerala to ensure peace

सबरीमाला : शांति व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने के लिए भाजपा प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने केरल के राज्यपाल को लिखा पत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, केरल Updated Sun, 02 Dec 2018 04:38 PM IST
राज्यपाल को पत्र देते भाजपा सांसद
राज्यपाल को पत्र देते भाजपा सांसद - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा सांसदों के एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने सबरीमाला मंदिर में शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए केरल के राज्यपाल पी सदाशिवम को एक पत्र लिखा है। इस पत्र में राज्यपाल से अपील की गई है कि सबरीमाला में शांति व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने के लिए मामले में तत्काल हस्तक्षेप करें और बिना देर किए उचित कदम उठाएं। 
भाजपा प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने राज्यपाल से यह भी अनुरोध किया कि इसे सांसदों के दल की ओर से मुसीबत के इशारे की तरह लिया जाए। 

