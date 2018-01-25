अपना शहर चुनें

आरएसएस विरोधी नहीं थे शास्त्री, गोलवलकर से लेते थे सलाह: आडवाणी

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 04:44 AM IST
RSS were not anti-Shastri, Advice from Golwalkar: Advani
लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी - फोटो : pti
भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी ने राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक संघ (आरएसएस) के साथ भारत के दो पूर्व प्रधानमंत्रियों के रिश्तों को लेकर कुछ दावे किए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री, जवाहर लाल नेहरू की तरह आरएसएस के वैचारिक विरोधी नहीं थे बल्कि प्रधानमंत्री कार्यकाल के दौरान संगठन प्रमुख गुरु गोलवलकर से सलाह लेते थे।

आरएसएस की साप्ताहिक पत्रिका ऑर्गेनाइजर की 70वीं वर्षगांठ पर लिखे एक लेख में आडवाणी ने शास्त्री को एक समर्पित कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता बताया है। आडवाणी ने कहा कि शास्त्री जी ने व्यक्तिगत गुणों से देश का सम्मान पाया। उन्होंने कहा कि नेहरू की तरह जन संघ या आरएसएस के खिलाफ शास्त्री जी कोई वैचारिक विरोध नहीं रखते थे। वे अक्सर राष्ट्रीय मुद्दों पर सलाह-मशवरे के लिए श्री गुरुजी को आमंत्रित करते थे। यह लेख आडवाणी की आत्मकथा ‘माई कंट्री माई लाइफ’ का हिस्सा है। बता दें कि आडवाणी सहायक संपादक के तौर पर 1960 में ऑर्गेनाइजर से जुड़े थे। 

lal krishna advani rss lal bhadur shastri guru golwalkar

