नागपुर: आरएसएस मुख्यालय पर विजय दशमी उत्सव शुरू, शामिल हुए कई दिग्गज नेता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नागपुर Updated Tue, 08 Oct 2019 08:05 AM IST
आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत
आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत - फोटो : ANI
आज देश भर में विजयदशमी का पर्व मनाया जा रहा है। विजयदशमी के मौके पर राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (आरएसएस) की ओर से पथ संचलन का आयोजन किया जा रहा है।
आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत की अगुवाई में निकलने वाली इस पथ संचलन में हिस्सा लेने के लिए केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी और वीके सिंह पहुंच गए हैं। साथ ही महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस भी इस कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेने पहुंच गए हैं। आरएसएस द्वारा आयोजित पथ संचलन में मुख्य अतिथि के तौर पर एचसीएल के संस्थापक शिव नाडर भी पहुंचे।
