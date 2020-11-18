आरपीएफ कांस्टेबल की तत्परता से बची महिला यात्री की जान, ट्रेन में चढ़ने वक्त हो सकता था हादसा

#WATCH | A constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a woman passenger from falling into the gap between two coaches of a running train and platform yesterday. She was trying to board the train in Kalyan, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/qnNit5mAWN— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.