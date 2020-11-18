शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   RPF constable saved a woman passenger from falling into the gap between two coaches of a running train and platform

आरपीएफ कांस्टेबल की तत्परता से बची महिला यात्री की जान, ट्रेन में चढ़ने वक्त हो सकता था हादसा

एएनआई, मुंबई Updated Wed, 18 Nov 2020 06:18 AM IST
विज्ञापन
RPF constable saved a woman passenger
RPF constable saved a woman passenger - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
रेलवे सुरक्षा बल (आरपीएफ) के एक कांस्टेबल ने मंगलवार को एक महिला यात्री को ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से बचा लिया। महिला को चल रही ट्रेन के दो डिब्बों और प्लेटफार्म के बीच खाई में गिरने से बचा लिया। वह महाराष्ट्र के कल्याण में ट्रेन में चढ़ने की कोशिश कर रही थी। देखें वीडियो...
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national rpf constable railway protection force save life

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

शाकिब अल हसन
Cricket News

मां काली की पूजा में शिरकत पर बांग्लादेशी क्रिकेटर को मिली धमकी, दबाव में मांगी माफी

18 नवंबर 2020

निकोलस पूरन की मंगतेर
Cricket News

KXIP के स्टार खिलाड़ी ने गर्लफ्रेंड से की सगाई, बेहद ग्लैमरस हैं कैथरीना, देखिए PHOTOS

18 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
लक्ष्मी और कुली नंबर 1
Bollywood

'लक्ष्मी' के बाद बड़े सितारों की फिल्मों से उठा ओटीटी का भरोसा, नई फिल्मों का इस तरकीब से होगा सौदा

18 नवंबर 2020

मिया खलीफा
Bollywood

अडल्ट फिल्मों की ये पांच अभिनेत्रियां अब दूसरे क्षेत्रों में कमा रही हैं नाम, किसी का है बिजनेस तो कोई कर रहा बॉलीवुड में काम

17 नवंबर 2020

भारत चीन गतिरोध
India News

चीनी सेना की ओर से माइक्रोवेव हथियारों के इस्तेमाल के दावे को भारतीय सेना ने नकारा

17 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मोहिता शर्मा
Television

KBC 12 Mohita Sharma: पति 20 साल से करते रहे कोशिशें, मोहिता ने पहली ही बार में जीत लिए एक करोड़

17 नवंबर 2020

धर्मेंद्र, प्रकाश कौर और हेमा मालिनी
Bollywood

जब हेमा मालिनी ने की थी धर्मेंद्र की पहली पत्नी के बारे में बात, कहा था- 'मैंने धर्मेंद्र को शादी के बाद...'

17 नवंबर 2020

आईपीएस मोहिता शर्मा
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल की बेटी आईपीएस मोहिता शर्मा बनीं सीजन की दूसरी करोड़पति

17 नवंबर 2020

इंदिरा गांधी और मोहिंदर सिंह गिल।
Chandigarh

इस नेता की इंदिरा से हुई थी कहासुनी, झेला था 14 साल का वनवास... निधन पर कैप्टन ने जताया शोक

17 नवंबर 2020

तापसी पन्नू
Bollywood

बड़े नामों से परदा हटाते हटाते सहम गईं तापसी पन्नू, शोषण के किस्से तो सुनाए पर नाम गोल कर गईं

17 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X