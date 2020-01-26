गणतंत्र दिवस 2020: माइनस 20 डिग्री तापमान और 17,000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर जवानों ने लहराया तिरंगा

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel with the national flag celebrating Republic Day at 17000 feet in snow today. The temperature in Ladakh at present is minus 20 degrees Celsius. 'Himveers' chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. pic.twitter.com/ANCe8txnFI— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
दिल्ली स्थित राजपथ पर थोड़ी देर में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह का आगाज होगा। पूरा विश्व यहां भारत की सैन्य ताकत और समृद्ध सांस्कृतिक विरासत की झलक देखेगा।
26 जनवरी 2020