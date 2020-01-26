शहर चुनें

Republic Day 2020 ITBP personnel wave national flag height of 17,000 feet in Ladakh

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020: माइनस 20 डिग्री तापमान और 17,000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर जवानों ने लहराया तिरंगा

एएनआई, लेह Updated Sun, 26 Jan 2020 10:02 AM IST
र भारत-तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस (आईटीबीपी) के जवानों ने फहराया तिरंगा
र भारत-तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस (आईटीबीपी) के जवानों ने फहराया तिरंगा - फोटो : ANI
देशभर में लोग आज 71वें गणतंत्र दिवस को धूमधाम से मना रहे हैं। दिल्ली स्थित राजपथ पर गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में पूरा विश्व यहां भारत की सैन्य ताकत और समृद्ध सांस्कृतिक विरासत की झलक देखेगा। वहीं, इस शुभ अवसर पर भारत-तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस (आईटीबीपी) के जवानों ने हाड कंपा देने वाले तापमान में तिरंगा फहराया। साथ ही भारत माता के जय के नारे भी लगाए। 
गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर आईटीबीपी के जवानों ने लद्दाख में माइनस 20 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान और 17000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर तिरंगा फहराया। इन हिमवीरों ने भारत माता की जय और वंदे मातरम के नारे भी लगाए। 
वहीं, दिल्ली स्थित राजपथ पर गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह का आगाज हो चुका है। सारी दुनिया आज भारत की सैन्य ताकत और समृद्ध सांस्कृतिक विरासत की झलक देख रही है। 71वें गणतंत्र दिवस कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति जेयर बोलसोनारो हैं। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस: राजपथ पर ध्वजारोहण के बाद भव्य परेड जारी, दुनिया देख रही हमारी सैन्य ताकत

दिल्ली स्थित राजपथ पर थोड़ी देर में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह का आगाज होगा। पूरा विश्व यहां भारत की सैन्य ताकत और समृद्ध सांस्कृतिक विरासत की झलक देखेगा।

26 जनवरी 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी ने तोड़ी 48 साल पुरानी परंपरा, राष्ट्रीय युद्ध स्मारक जाकर दी श्रद्धांजलि

26 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस: राजपथ पर हिंदुस्तान का दम देख रही दुनिया, दुश्मनों के दहल जाएंगे दिल

26 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस कार्यक्रम
India News

कश्मीर से कन्याकुमारी तक देश मना रहा 71वां गणतंत्र दिवस, जानिए हर अपडेट

26 जनवरी 2020

Google Doodle
India News

Republic Day : गूगल ने बनाया खास डूडल, मना रहा 71वां गणतंत्र दिवस

26 जनवरी 2020

जांच में जुटे अधिकारी
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस पर धमाकों से दहला असम, डिब्रूगढ़ में गुरुद्वारे के पास विस्फोट

26 जनवरी 2020

जब पी चिदंबरम गिरफ्तार हुए थे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दीवार फांद कर चिदंबरम को गिरफ्तार करने वाले अधिकारी को राष्ट्रपति पुलिस पदक

26 जनवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस
India News

क्या है कोरोना वायरस, जिससे घबराई है पूरी दुनिया, अबतक 17 की मौत

26 जनवरी 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

26 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020: अदालत में अभिव्यक्ति... सबसे बड़े गणतंत्र में सबसे बड़ा अधिकार और पांच चुनौतियां

26 जनवरी 2020

