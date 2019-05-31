शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Replica of Rafale erected on residence of Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa near Congress headquarters

कांग्रेस दफ्तर के बगल में वायुसेना प्रमुख ने तैनात किया 'राफेल'!

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 31 May 2019 12:42 PM IST
वायुसेना प्रमुख के आवास के बाहर लगी राफेल की प्रतिकृति
वायुसेना प्रमुख के आवास के बाहर लगी राफेल की प्रतिकृति - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में कांग्रेस ने राफेल डील को बड़ा मुद्दा बनाया। राफेल मुद्दे को लेकर पार्टी सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक गई। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने चुनाव प्रचार में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर राफेल को लेकर जमकर हमला किया। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
वहीं, अब दिल्ली में 24 अकबर रोड पर एयर चीफ मार्शल बीएस धनोआ के आवास के बाहर राफेल विमान की प्रतिकृति लगाई गई है। धनोआ का आवास कांग्रेस मुख्यालय की बगल में है। ये प्रतिकृति इस समय दिल्ली वालों के लिए आकर्षण का केंद्र बन गई है। 
 
 





बता दें कि इसी साल सितंबर में राफेल विमान भारत आने वाला है। गौरतलब है कि राहुल गांधी ने लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर चोरी करने का आरोप लगाया था। राफेल को लेकर राहुल ने चौकीदार चोर है का नारा भी दिया था। 

Recommended

संजय एन माली
India News

हिंदू-मुस्लिम एकता की मिसाल, बीमार ड्राइवर की तरफ से वन अधिकारी ने रखा रोजा

31 मई 2019

स्मृति ईरानी, रामविलास पासवान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोदी कैबिनेट में स्मृति ईरानी सबसे युवा मंत्री, रामविलास पासवान सबसे उम्रदराज

31 मई 2019

जगन मोहन रेड्डी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शपथ लेते ही जगनमोहन रेड्डी का पहला फैसला, बुजुर्गों की पेंशन 3000 रुपये की

31 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Bollywood

मां के एक थप्पड़ ने संवार दिया था तनुजा का करियर, अब बेटी-दामाद बॉलीवुड पर कर रहे राज

30 मई 2019

tanuja
तनुजा
tanuja
tanuja
Bollywood

मां के एक थप्पड़ ने संवार दिया था तनुजा का करियर, अब बेटी-दामाद बॉलीवुड पर कर रहे राज

30 मई 2019

इंग्लैंड बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: मेजबान इंग्लैंड का विजयी आगाज, पहले मैच में द. अफ्रीका को 104 रन से हराया

30 मई 2019

मोदी-नीतीश(File Photo)
India News

सिर्फ एक ही मंत्री पद मिलने से नीतीश कुमार नाराज, सरकार में नहीं शामिल होगी जदयू

30 मई 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
विज्ञापन
bs dhanoa rafale rafale deal replica of rafale air chief marshal congress headquarters congress bjp narendra modi rahul gandhi supreme court कांग्रेस दफ्तर राफेल
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

टैक्स
Business

बड़ी डिजिटल कंपनियों से टैक्स वसूली के लिए नीति बनाएंगे जी-20 देश

31 मई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की मां हीराबेन
India News

मोदी ने देश-दुनिया को बुलाया पर परिवार को नहीं दिया न्योता, मां ने टीवी पर देखा बेटे का शपथ ग्रहण

31 मई 2019

स्मृति ईरानी
India News

'तुलसी' से लेकर मोदी सरकार-2 में मंत्री बनने तक ऐसा रहा स्मृति ईरानी का सफर

30 मई 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गुजरात में मोदी के साथ अमित शाह दिखा चुके हैं जुगलबंदी, 12 मंत्रालयों का था प्रभार

30 मई 2019

नितिन गडकरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

24 साल में भाजयुमो के अध्यक्ष बन गए थे नितिन गडकरी, मोदी-1 सरकार में किया शानदार काम

30 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री पद की शपथ लेते नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

दुनिया के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ इन सांसदों ने ली शपथ

30 मई 2019

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

गांव की गलियों से निकलकर विश्व कप तक, भावुक कर देगी इस पाक क्रिकेटर की कहानी

30 मई 2019

जयंतीलाल भंडारी
Opinion

आर्थिक मोर्चे पर उम्मीदें : भारत की धमक और बढ़ने की उम्मीद है

31 मई 2019

प्रताप चंद्र सारंगी
India News

'ओडिशा के मोदी' को भी मिली मोदी मंत्रिमंडल में जगह, ये 21 नए चेहरे भी हुए शामिल

30 मई 2019

Ravi Shankar Prasad
India News

रविशंकर प्रसाद: लालू के साथ सियासी पारी की शुरुआत, वकालत की, फिर बने पीएम मोदी के विश्वस्त मंत्री

30 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

किसे मिला कौन सा मंत्रालय
India News

शाह को गृह, राजनाथ को रक्षा की कमान, मंत्रियों के बीच हुआ विभागों का बंटवारा, यहां देखें पूरी सूची

देश के नए मंत्रिमंडल में मंत्रियों के विभागों का बंटवारा हो चुका है। अमित शाह को देश का नया गृह मंत्री बनाया गया है वहीं राजनाथ सिंह को रक्षामंत्री की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। निर्मला सीतारमण को इस बार वित्त मंत्रालय की महत्वपूर्ण जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है।

31 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी
India News

'जय श्री राम' सुनते ही गुस्से से आगबबूला हुईं ममता, प्रदर्शनकारियों पर खूब चिल्लाईं

31 मई 2019

मोदी के साथ गुरुवार को 57 मंत्रियों ने शपथ ली
India News

लोकसभा में सबसे आगे बैठेंगे ये सांसद, इस बार नहीं दिखाई देंगे ये पांच पुराने दिग्गज

31 मई 2019

अमित शाह, पीएम मोदी और राजनाथ सिंह
India News

अमित शाह को वित्त या गृह, थोड़ी देर में हो सकता है मंत्रियों के विभागों का बंटवारा

31 मई 2019

यूपीए अध्यक्षा सोनिया गांधी और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस ने किया ट्वीट, कहा- मोदी सरकार के साथ काम करने को हैं तैयार

31 मई 2019

मेनका गांधी
India News

पिछली बार के मंत्रियों को दूसरे कार्यकाल में इसलिए नहीं मिला स्थान

31 मई 2019

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा से ईडी आज फिर करेगा पूछताछ, फेसबुक पर लिखा ये भावुक संदेश

31 मई 2019

After the organization, amit Shah will also have a very important role in the government
India News

संगठन के बाद सरकार में भी शाह की होगी अहम भूमिका, राजनाथ रहेंगे नंबर- 2

31 मई 2019

nitish kumar
India News

मोदी 2.0 :  पसंद और प्रमोशन की जिद पर छूटे जदयू और अपना दल

31 मई 2019

एडमिरल करमबीर सिंह बने नए नौसेना अध्यक्ष
India News

एडमिरल करमबीर सिंह बने नए नौसेना प्रमुख, कहा- जिम्मेदारियों को बखूबी निभाउंगा

31 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

गर्मी ने दिल्ली में तोड़ा पिछले आठ साल का रिकॉर्ड साथ ही देशभर की 5 बड़ी खबरें

अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल, क्राइम, सिनेमा, फैशन और धर्म से जुड़ी खबरें।

31 मई 2019

प्रताप चंद्र सारंगी 2:30

जानें, कौन हैं 'ओडिशा के मोदी' कहे जाने वाला बुजुर्ग शख्स, केंद्र सरकार में बने मंत्री

31 मई 2019

हेडलाइंस 1:18

पीएम मोदी के मंत्रियों के बीच आज हो सकता है विभागों का बंटवारा साथ ही देशभर की 5 बड़ी खबरें

31 मई 2019

मोदी शपथ 1:35

नरेंद्र मोदी और अमित शाह सहित 58 मंत्रियों ने ली शपथ, कैबिनेट में कई नए चेहरे शामिल

30 मई 2019

मोदी शपथ 3:03

मोदी सरकार की दूसरी पारी शुरू, मोदी समेत 58 मंत्रियों ने ली शपथ

30 मई 2019

Related

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की मां हीराबेन
India News

मोदी ने देश-दुनिया को बुलाया पर परिवार को नहीं दिया न्योता, मां ने टीवी पर देखा बेटे का शपथ ग्रहण

31 मई 2019

स्वरोजीत मिर्धा
India News

विडंबना देखिए, 'पिता की तेरहवीं पर पीएम के शपथ समारोह का मेहमान'

31 मई 2019

अशोक गहलोत-अमरिंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में नहीं पहुंचे कांग्रेस के ये मुख्यमंत्री

31 मई 2019

Mother of Sudip Biswas
India News

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के शहीद की मां, गर्व है कि इस मौके पर बेटे की शहादत को याद किया

31 मई 2019

PM Modi
India News

चुनावी राज्यों पर बरसी पीएम मोदी की मेहरबानी, यूपी को पहले की तरह मिला सबसे ज्यादा महत्व

31 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.