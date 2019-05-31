कांग्रेस दफ्तर के बगल में वायुसेना प्रमुख ने तैनात किया 'राफेल'!

Replica of Rafale jet erected outside Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa’s residence in Delhi. His residence is next to Congress Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/Icoo63G2At— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019
देश के नए मंत्रिमंडल में मंत्रियों के विभागों का बंटवारा हो चुका है। अमित शाह को देश का नया गृह मंत्री बनाया गया है वहीं राजनाथ सिंह को रक्षामंत्री की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। निर्मला सीतारमण को इस बार वित्त मंत्रालय की महत्वपूर्ण जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है।
31 मई 2019