Home ›   India News ›   Renowned painter Akbar Padamsee died

प्रख्यात चित्रकार अकबर पदमसी का निधन, प्रगतिशील आधुनिक चित्रकला के थे अग्रणी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोयंबटूर Updated Wed, 08 Jan 2020 04:03 AM IST
अकबर पदमसी
अकबर पदमसी - फोटो : सोशल मीडेया
  • उम्र संबंधी बीमारियों के कारण ईशा योग केंद्र में हुआ निधन  
  • सबसे प्रभावशाली कलाकारों में से एक थे

भारत के सबसे प्रभावशाली कलाकारों में से एक अकबर पदमसी का यहां ईशा योग केंद्र में निधन हो गया।ईशा योग केंद्र ने एक विज्ञप्ति जारी कर बताया कि प्रगतिशील आधुनिक चित्रकला के अग्रणी 91 वर्षीय पदमसी का उम्र संबंधी बीमारियों के कारण सोमवार रात निधन हो गया। 
वह लंबे समय से जग्गी वासुदेव द्वारा स्थापित ईशा योग केंद्र में रह रहे थे। मंगलवार को जारी विज्ञप्ति में कहा गया कि उनके परिवार की मौजूदगी में ही उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।
निर्भया के दोषी
Delhi NCR

कौन हैं निर्भया के चारों दोषी जिन्हें 22 जनवरी को होगी फांसी, जानिए सबकुछ

7 जनवरी 2020

