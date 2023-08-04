बहाल हो सकती है राहुल की सांसदी: अधीर रंजन बोले- यह खुशी का दिन; गहलोत ने कहा- ये सत्य और न्याय की जीत

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एक अंतरिम आदेश में 'मोदी सरनेम' टिप्पणी पर आपराधिक मानहानि मामले में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी की सजा पर रोक लगा दी। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर टिप्पणी करते हुए लोकसभा में कांग्रेस के नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने कहा कि 'यह खुशी का दिन है... 'मैं आज ही लोकसभा अध्यक्ष को पत्र लिखूंगा और बात करूंगा।" कांग्रेस नेता ने कहा, "संसद परिसर में हर जगह आपको 'सत्यमेव जयते' दिखेगा। राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ साजिश आज नाकाम हो गई है। राहुल गांधी की जीत मोदी जी पर भारी पड़ेगी।"
#WATCH | Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Supreme Court staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in Modi surname remark case
"You will see 'Satyamev Jayate' everywhere on Parliament premises. The conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi has failed today. Rahul Gandhi's victory will… pic.twitter.com/UwKpDuQgsv
