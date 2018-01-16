Download App
Home ›   India News ›   Red carpet welcome awaits Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in gujarat Ahmedabad

गुजरात में नेतन्याहू के शानदार स्वागत की तैयारी, प्रधानमंत्री भी करेंगे शिरकत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुजरात Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 10:27 PM IST
Red carpet welcome awaits Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in gujarat Ahmedabad
इजराइली प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू के बुधवार को होने वाले गुजरात दौरे से पहले उनके शानदार स्वागत की तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। इस दौरान उनके साथ भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भी रहेंगे।
इस दौरे पर दोनों नेता एक रोड शो भी करेंगे।

यह रोड शो शहर के हवाई अड्डे से शुरू होकर आठ किमी यात्रा के साथ साबरमती आश्रम पर खत्म होगा। इस दौरान रोड के किनारे लगभग 50 मंच तैयार किए जाएंगे और देश के विभिन्न राज्यों से आए लोग नेतन्याहू का स्वागत करेंगे।

दोनों नेता दो उत्कृष्टता केंद्र भी जाएंगे और ऐसे ही एक अन्य केंद्र का उद्घाटन करेंगे। इसके साथ ही वे लंबे समय तक महात्मा गांधी का निवास स्थान रहे साबरमती आश्रम भी जाएंगे।

इस दौरान विभिन्न राज्यों के सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम भी पेश किए जाएंगे। भारतीय यहूदी नागरिक भी दोनों नेताओं का स्वागत करेंगे। वे साबरमती रिवरफ्रंट पर भी कुछ समय बिताएंगे जिसे कि नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुजरात में अपने शासन के दौरान बनवाया था। इससे पहले 2014 में भारत की यात्रा पर आए चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग और उनकी पत्नी को भी मोदी यहां ले गए।

ये रहा पूरा कार्यक्रम

-10: 20 बजे इजराइल पीएम बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू का रिसेप्‍शन

-11 बजे साबरमती आश्रम का दौरा करेंगे।

-दोपहर 12 बजे आई क्र‌िऐट का भ्रमण करेंगे।

RELATED

- 3:25 बजे सेंटर ऑफ ऐक्सीलेंस जाएंगे।
netanyahu in india benjamin netanyahu ahmedabad narendra modi gujarat

