मुंबई के समुंदर में 14 वर्षीय गौरवी ने 8 घंटे में बनाया अनोखा रिकॉर्ड

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मुंबई Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 10:32 PM IST
राजस्थान के उदयपुर की 14 वर्षीय गौरवी संघवी ने मंगलवार को मुंबई के समुंदर में 48 किमी तैर कर एक और अनोखा रिकॉर्ड बनाया है। गौरवी ने सागर में उतरकर इतनी लंबी दूरी को करीब 8 घंटे में तय किया। इससे पहले गौरवी ने साल 2017 में मुंबई में ही वर्ली कोलीवाड़ा सी लिंक से गेट वे ऑफ इंडिया तक कुल 36 किमी पानी में तैरने का कीर्तिमान बनाया था।

मंगलवार को गौरवी संघवी ने मुंबई के खार दांडा जुहू किनारे से गेटवे ऑफ इंडिया तक समंदर में तैराकी की। दोनों जगहों के बीच की दूरी 48 किलोमीटर है। गौरवी ने इसके लिए पहले ही मन बना चुकी थीं और अपनी पूरी तैयारी के साथ इतनी कम उम्र में अरब सागर में तैरकर एक नया मुकाम हासिल कर लिया है। गौरवी ने तड़के तीन बजे जुहू समुद्र किनारे से तैरना शुरू किया और करीब 11 बजे वे गेटवे ऑफ इंडिया तक पहुंच गईं। इस बार गौरवी ने अपने ही रिकॉर्ड को चुनौती दी।

ऐसा नहीं है कि गौरवी ने पहली बार ये कारनामा किया है। इससे पहले गौरवी ने मुंबई में राजभवन से गेटवे ऑफ  इंडिया तक 16 किलोमीटर और बांद्रा-वर्ली सीलिंक से गेटवे ऑफ  इंडिया तक 36 किलोमीटर तैर कर पार किया था। इस बार भी गौरवी ने समंदर में उफनती लहरों के बीच इस चैलेंज को पूरा किया। इस दौरान सुरक्षा के भी पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए थे। 
