India News

FB डाटा पर संग्राम: राहुल के बयान पर बीजेपी का पलटवार, कहा- कांग्रेस 5 महीने से चुप क्यों है?

22 मार्च 2018
रवि शंकर प्रसाद
रवि शंकर प्रसाद
फेसबुक डाटा लीक मामला जब से सामने आया है तब से भारतीय राजनीति में हड़कंप मच गया है। भारत की दो बड़ी राजनीतिक पार्टियां कांग्रेस और भाजपा एक-दूसरे पर कैंब्रिज एनालिटिका की सेवाएं लेने का आरोप लगा रही हैं। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी का कहना है कि भाजपा मोसुल में मारे गए 39 भारतीयों के मुद्दे से ध्यान भटकाने के लिए कथित एजेंसी की सेवा लेने का आरोप उनकी पार्टी पर मढ़ रही है। वहीं आज इस मामले पर कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने पलटवार किया है।
प्रसाद ने कहा कि राहुल गांधी का पूरा सोशल मीडिया अभियान कैंब्रिज एनालिटिका की मदद से संचालित किया जाता है और उन्होंने बैठक भी की है। कांग्रेस पिछले पांच महीने से चुप क्यों है? राहुल गांधी सफाई क्यों नहीं देते। उन्होंने कहा कि इस मामले पर कांग्रेस ने चुप्पी क्यों साध रखी है। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा ने कभी इस एजेंसी की सेवाएं नहीं ली है।

रविशंकर के अलावा फेसबुक मामले पर केन्द्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने भी अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। उन्होंने सवाल पूछा कि- राहुल गांधी जी अक्ल से पैदल हैं क्या? उन्हें इस बारे में सोचना पड़ेगा। निर्दोष भारतीयों के डाटा चोरी करने का एक गंभीर अपराध किया जा रहा है। यदि इस मामले से जुड़े लोगों का पर्दाफाश किया जा रहा है तो उन्हें परेशानी क्यों है?

राहुल ने कहा था कि देश की समस्या यह है कि 39 भारतीय इराक में मारे गए हैं, सरकार का झूठ पकड़ा गया है। बुधवार को कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने कहा था कि बड़ी जिम्मेदारी से कह रहा हूं कि कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और पार्टी ने कभी भी क्रैंबिज एनेलिटिका कंपनी हायर नहीं की। केंद्रीय मंत्री फेक एजेंडा, सफेद झूठ और फर्जी तथ्यों के साथ देश को गुमराह करना चाहते हैं ताकि मीडिया के माध्यम से देश का ध्यान 39 भारतीयों की हत्या, एससी-एसटी एक्ट पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अपनी अनदेखी से लोगों का ध्यान बांट सके। भाजपा फेक न्यूज की फैक्ट्री है और अपने फर्जी प्रोडक्ट पर लोगों का ध्यान भटकाना चाहती है।
 

 

