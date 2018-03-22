Congress has maintained conspicuous silence (on their ties with #CambridgeAnalytica): Ravi Shankar Prasad at press briefing in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ji akal se bilkul paidal hain kya? He should think over it, a grave crime of innocent Indians' data theft is being committed & if people involved in this are being exposed, he has a problem?: MA Naqvi on Rahul Gandhi's tweet pic.twitter.com/WDCi0xs1Wq— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मोदी सरकार ने शहीदों के परिवारों को बड़ी राहत दी है। रक्षा मंत्रालय ने शहीद, विकलांग और लापता जवानों के बच्चों की पढ़ाई का पूरा खर्चा सरकार वहन करेगी।
22 मार्च 2018