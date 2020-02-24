गैंगस्टर रवि पुजारी को लाया गया भारत, हत्या और जबरन वसूली सहित हैं कई गंभीर आरोप

Bengaluru: Ravi Pujari (wearing white cap), accused of committing serious offences including murder and extortion, reaches Kempegowda International Airport. He was extradited from Senegal on February 22 pursuant to an extradition request made by India in early 2019. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/3cAALKm3Ss— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020
