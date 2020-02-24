शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Ravi Pujari accused of committing serious offences reaches Kempegowda International Airport

गैंगस्टर रवि पुजारी को लाया गया भारत, हत्या और जबरन वसूली सहित हैं कई गंभीर आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Mon, 24 Feb 2020 02:20 AM IST
रवि पुजारी(सफेद टोपी में)
रवि पुजारी(सफेद टोपी में) - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
हत्या और जबरन वसूली सहित कई गंभीर अपराधों के आरोपी रवि पुजारी को आज भारत लाया गया। बंगलूरू के केम्पेगौड़ा अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर पहुंचने के बाद पुलिस ने उसे अपने हिरासत में ले लिया है। 
इससे पहले पुजारी को दक्षिण अफ्रीका में गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया था। 15 वर्षों से फरार गैंगस्टर रवि पुजारी को पुलिस अधिकारियों की टीम आज उसे भारत लाने में सफल रही। पुजारी को कथित तौर पर 22 फरवरी को पश्चिम अफ्रीकी देश सेनेगल और भारतीय खुफिया अधिकारियों ने गिरफ्तार किया था। रवि पुजारी वहीं गैंगस्टर है जो तमाम बड़े बॉलीवुड सितारों समेत कई नेताओं को भी धमका चुका है।  
bangalore ravi pujari

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

