शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Ratul Puri judicial custody extended till October 25 in Agusta Westland money laundering case

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड: 25 अक्तूबर तक बढ़ी रतुल पुरी की न्यायिक हिरासत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 14 Oct 2019 02:34 PM IST
रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के भांजे और उद्योगपति रतुल पुरी की अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में न्यायिक हिरासत 25 अक्तूबर तक बढ़ा दी गई है। इस आदेश को विशेष सीबीआई न्यायाधीश अरविंद कुमार ने सुनाया।
विज्ञापन
 
नजर दोष व शत्रु दमन के लिए काली चौदस पर कालीबाड़ी मंदिर (दिल्ली) में माँ काली की पूजा : 26-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोजरबेयर केस: 17 अक्तूबर तक बढ़ी कमलनाथ के भांजे रतुल पुरी की न्यायिक हिरासत

3 अक्टूबर 2019

रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोजर बेयर मामला : तीन अक्तूबर तक न्यायिक हिरासत में रहेंगे रतुल पुरी, अदालत ने बढ़ाई अवधि

20 सितंबर 2019

रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हेलीकॉप्टर घोटाला: अदालत ने रतुल पुरी को एक अक्तूबर तक न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

19 सितंबर 2019

ED
India News

अगस्ता मामला: जांच ठीक से नहीं करने पर ईडी ने अफसर को हटाया, नए अधिकारी नियुक्त

19 सितंबर 2019

रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रतुल पुरी को लेकर राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट पहुंची ईडी, मांगी 3 दिन की रिमांड

16 सितंबर 2019

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड का बिचौलिया क्रिश्चियन मिशेल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अगस्तावेस्टलैंड: दिल्ली की अदालत ने खारिज की क्रिश्चियन मिशेल की जमानत याचिका

7 सितंबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
ratul puri agusta westland money laundering
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

चमोली हादसा
Chamoli

दर्दनाक हादसे में 10 लोगों की मौत, 30 किमी दूर जाकर ग्रामीणों ने दी हादसे की सूचना, तड़पते रहे लोग

14 अक्टूबर 2019

मोहिना
Dehradun

शाही शादी: एक साल पहले रीवा की राजकुमारी ने की थी गुपचुप सगाई, ऐसे सामने आया था सच

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सिलिंडर फटने से ध्वस्त हुआ मकान।
Varanasi

देखें तस्वीरें: सिलिंडर ब्लास्ट से दहल गया पूरा इलाका, मकानों के ध्वस्त होने से 12 लोगों की मौत

14 अक्टूबर 2019

ट्रैफिस पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए
Auto News

सावधान! इन सात वजहों से भी कट सकता है आपका चालान, जानें कैसे

14 अक्टूबर 2019

सिलिंडर ब्लास्ट में 11 की मौत
Mau

यूपीः सिलिंडर फटने से ध्वस्त हुए तीन मकान, 12 की मौत, सीएम योगी ने गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
गोविंदा
Bollywood

बेटी के सामने गोविंदा ने की दोबारा शादी, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहीं तस्वीरें

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi
Bollywood

पहली शादी टूटते ही परमीत ने ऐसे जीता अर्चना पूरन सिंह का दिल, 27 साल पहले रहे लिव-इन में

14 अक्टूबर 2019

mohena singh
Bollywood

कौन हैं वो टीवी एक्ट्रेस और राजकुमारी? जो आज बनने वाली हैं मंत्री सतपाल महाराज की बहू

14 अक्टूबर 2019

गूगल डूडल
Education

इस शख्स के कारण आज हम देख रहे हैं वीडियो और फिल्में, गूगल ने बनाया डूडल

14 अक्टूबर 2019

चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
World

नेपाल में जिनपिंग ने दी चेतावनी, चीन को बांटने की कोशिश करने वालों को ‘मसल’ देंगे

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अयोध्या मामला
India News

अयोध्या मामला: बस एक हफ्ते की सुनवाई और एक महीने से बने असमंजस का 'अंत'

अयोध्या में छह दिसंबर 1992 में बाबरी मस्जिद के ढहाए जाने और राम मंदिर निर्माण मामले को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में हो रही सुनवाई अब अपने अंतिम दौर में है।

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पीएम मोदी
India News

24 घंटे के अंदर दिल्ली पुलिस ने ऐसे सुलझाया पीएम मोदी की भतीजी दमयंती बेन के स्नैचिंग का मामला

14 अक्टूबर 2019

अदालत के बाहर प्रदर्शन करते लोग
India News

पीएमसी घोटला: मुंबई की अदालत ने आरोपियों को 16 अक्तूबर तक पुलिस रिमांड में भेजा

14 अक्टूबर 2019

अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर बैठे एचएएल के कर्मचारी
India News

प्रबंधन और यूनियन की बातचीत नाकाम, एचएएल कर्मचारियों की अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल शुरू

14 अक्टूबर 2019

भारत की पहली नेत्रहीन महिला आईएएस प्रांजल पाटिल
India News

पहली नेत्रहीन महिला आईएएस ने तिरुवनंतपुरम में संभाला उप-जिलाधिकारी का पद

14 अक्टूबर 2019

मुंबई की व्यावसायिक इमारत में आग लग गई है
India News

महाराष्ट्र: व्यवसायिक इमारत में लगी आग, मौके पर पहुंचीं दमकल की चार गाड़ियां

14 अक्टूबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी और मनोहर लाल खट्टर
India News

सोनिया गांधी पर टिप्पणी के बाद हरियाणा सीएम खट्टर पर कांग्रेस का पलटवार, कहा- माफी मांगें

14 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic
India News

Hagibis Typhoon Live : बचावकार्य के लिए भारतीय नौसेना ने जापान भेजे दो युद्धपोत

14 अक्टूबर 2019

अयोध्या मामला
India News

अयोध्या मामला: मुस्लिम पक्षकारों का आरोप, केवल हमसे किए जा रहे सवाल, हिंदू पक्ष से नहीं

14 अक्टूबर 2019

उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य।
India News

भाजपा को वोट देना मतलब पाकिस्तान पर परमाणु बम गिराना, महाराष्ट्र में बोले यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

इस शख्स की वजह से आया वीडियो का वजूद

आज हम आपको उस शख्स के बारे में बता रहे हैं, जिनकी खोज के कारण हम आज कोई भी वीडियो देख पा रहे हैं। उस शख्स का नाम है जोसेफ एंटोइन फर्डिनेंड प्लेटू। जोसेफ प्लेटू एक बेल्जियन भौतिकशास्त्री यानी Physicist थे।

14 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:30

24 घंटे के अंदर दिल्ली पुलिस ने ऐसे सुलझाया पीएम मोदी की भतीजी दमयंती बेन के स्नैचिंग का मामला

14 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:27

MAMI Film Festival में दिखा दीपिका पादुकोण का दिलकश अंदाज, रेड कार्पेट पर खूब दिए पोज

14 अक्टूबर 2019

एसपीजी 12:40

SPG Function and Importance | कैसे काम करती है वीआईपी सुरक्षा में लगी ये एजेंसी

14 अक्टूबर 2019

सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट 2:42

घर में सिलेंडर फटने के बाद एक-एककर ढह गए तीन मकान,10 से ज्यादा लोगों की मलबे में दबकर मौत

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीबीआई ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट की चिदंबरम को लेकर की गई टिप्पणी पर मांगा जवाब

14 अक्टूबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का सोशल मीडिया को आधार से लिंक करने वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई से इनकार 

14 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अश्लील वीडियो बनाकर तीन साल तक महिला से दुष्कर्म करता रहा डॉक्टर, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

14 अक्टूबर 2019

दिल्ली में एनआईए का राष्ट्रीय सम्मेलन चल रहा है
India News

आतंकियों की मदद पाक की स्टेट पॉलिसी, उस पर एफएटीएफ का दबाव: डोभाल

14 अक्टूबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आदित्य ठाकरे को डिप्टी सीएम बनाने में एतराज नहीं, सीएम तो मैं ही बनूंगा: देवेंद्र फडणवीस

14 अक्टूबर 2019

नीदरलैंड के राजा और रानी पांच दिनों के भारत दोरे पर पहुंचे हैं
India News

राष्ट्रपति भवन पहुंचे नीदरलैंड के राजा और रानी, राष्ट्रपति और पीएम मोदी ने किया स्वागत

14 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited