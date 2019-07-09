शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid matter: CJI bench asked plaintiffs to file necessary application

राम जन्मभूमि विवाद: याचिकाकर्ता की सुप्रीम कोर्ट से तत्काल सुनवाई करने की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 11:14 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : File Photo
ख़बर सुनें
राम जन्मभूमि बाबरी मस्जिद मामले में एक हिंदू पक्षकार गोपाल सिंह विशारद ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से मांग की है कि वह मामले का जल्द निपटारा करे। विशारद की ओर से उनके वकील पीएस नरसिम्हा ने मुख्य न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई के समक्ष कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट मामले को सुनवाई के लिए लिस्ट करे और विवाद का निपटारा करे। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
हालांकि सीजेआई की अध्यक्षता वाली तीन जजों की बेंच ने उक्त पक्षकार से इस मांग के संदर्भ में अर्जी दायर करने के लिए कहा है।
 
 

Recommended

विश्व हिंदू परिषद
Kanpur

श्रीराम जन्मभूमि आंदोलन प्रमुख का संबोधन, प्रांतीय स्तर पर योजना बनाने के लिए जुटेगा विहिप

6 जुलाई 2019

Mahant dharmdas (File Photo)
Lucknow

राम जन्मभूमि विवाद के पक्षकार महंत धर्मदास को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी

6 जुलाई 2019

राज्यसभा सांसद सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
Agra

हर बाधा तोड़कर 2019 में राममंदिर का निर्माण होगाः सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी

26 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
ram mandir
Prayagraj

राम जन्मभूमि पर आतंकी हमला मामले में आज आ सकता है कोर्ट का फैसला

18 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

राम जन्मभूमि आतंकी हमले पर कल आ सकता है फैसला, नैनी जेल में बंद हैं चारों आरोपी

17 जून 2019

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
India News

नमो सरकार राम मंदिर निर्माण कराने की घोषणा करे, समय आ गया है: सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी

6 जून 2019

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
Astrology

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
विज्ञापन
supreme court ram janmabhoomi ayodhya ram janmabhoomi babri masjid case cji ranjan gogoi hearing cji bench application
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

australia cricket team
Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए बुरी खबर, चोट की वजह से बाहर हुए दो धाकड़ खिलाड़ी

8 जुलाई 2019

प्रह्लाद जोशी
India News

सिद्धारमैया और कुमारस्वामी के बीच सत्ता संघर्ष कर्नाटक में राजनीतिक संकट की वजह : भाजपा

8 जुलाई 2019

Startup
Business

घरेलू स्टार्टअप में बढ़ेगा पूंजी निवेश, निवेश जुटाने पर देना होता था 30 फीसदी एंजल टैक्स 

8 जुलाई 2019

संजीव भट्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पूर्व आईपीएस अधिकारी संजीव भट्ट की पत्नी बोली- मेरे पति राजनीतिक प्रतिशोध के शिकार

8 जुलाई 2019

iran-america
World

अमेरिका को ईरान की खुली चेतावनी- यूरेनियम संवर्धन को किसी भी स्तर पर ले जाएंगे

8 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
अरुण जेटली
India News

जेटली का सवाल- अच्छे अर्थशास्त्र व चतुर राजनीति के बीच क्या चुनें

7 जुलाई 2019

eating while watching tv is harmful for health american heart association study
Health & Fitness

ऑफिस में घंटों बैठकर काम करने से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक है ये आदत, जानिए क्यों

9 जुलाई 2019

मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पाकिस्तान ने भारत में हुई आतंकी वारदातों में नहीं माना मसूद-सईद का हाथ

7 जुलाई 2019

आधार कार्ड
India News

50,000 से अधिक के नकद लेनदेन में 'पैन' की जगह कर सकते हैं 'आधार' का इस्तेमाल 

7 जुलाई 2019

सर्दी जुकाम
Health & Fitness

मौसम की बीमारियों से ना हों परेशान, ये घरेलू नुस्खे दिलाएंगे छुटकारा

7 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Urmila Matondkar
India News

मिलिंद देवड़ा के इस्तीफे के बाद अब उर्मिला का लेटर बम, पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं पर लगाए ये आरोप

लोकसभा चुनाव में पार्टी उम्मीदवार रह चुकीं बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने पत्र लिखकर कार्यकर्ताओं पर गंभीर आरोप लगाया है।

9 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मानहानि मामला: आज कोर्ट में पेश होंगे राहुल गांधी, अमित शाह को कहा था 'हत्या का आरोपी'

9 जुलाई 2019

तबरेज अंसारी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

तबरेज अंसारी भीड़ हिंसा मामला : टिकटॉक पर हत्या का बदला लेने वाला वीडियो वायरल, मामला दर्ज

9 जुलाई 2019

Tejas Express
India News

प्राइवेट ऑपरेटरों के हाथों चलने वाली पहली ट्रेन होगी दिल्ली-लखनऊ तेजस एक्सप्रेस 

9 जुलाई 2019

संसदीय दल की बैठक
India News

भाजपा की संसदीय दल की बैठक शुरू, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, राजनाथ सहित कई नेता मौजूद

9 जुलाई 2019

नई विद्युत पॉलिसी
India News

अब उपभोक्ता के बैंक खाते में सीधे आएगी बिजली सब्सिडी, अघोषित कटौती पर लगेगा जुर्माना

9 जुलाई 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा
India News

मालेगांव ब्लास्ट : गवाह ने पहचानी साध्वी प्रज्ञा की बाइक, बढ़ सकती हैं मुश्किलें

9 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कर्नाटक के आईएमए ग्रुप पोंजी घोटाले की जांच कर रहा आईएएस अधिकारी डेढ़ करोड़ की घूस में गिरफ्तार

9 जुलाई 2019

Heavy rain warning in 17 states in the next three to four days
India News

दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत 17 राज्यों में अगले तीन-चार दिन भारी बारिश का अलर्ट

9 जुलाई 2019

Naveen Patnaik
India News

गरीबी से जूझ रहे पद्म पुरस्कार विजेताओं को हर माह 10,000 देगी ओडिशा सरकार

9 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

IND vs NZ: सेमीफाइनल के पहले मैच में बारिश डाल सकती है खलल, मैच रद्द होने पर ये रहेंगे दो विकल्प

मंगलवार को भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच सेमीफाइनल मुकाबला खेला जाना है। लेकिन इस मैच पर बारिश का साया मंडरा रहा है। अगर बारिश होती है तो ये मैच बुधवार को खेला जाएगा। लेकिन फिर से बारिश होती है तो दो विकल्प सामने होंगे।

9 जुलाई 2019

कैलाश खेर 11:41

कैलाश खेर के जन्मदिन पर कई दिग्गजों ने की शिरकत, साथ ही कैलाश की नई पहल को भी दीं अपनी शुभकामनाएं

9 जुलाई 2019

आगरा 3:35

यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे हादसा: राजधानी लखनऊ के 6 घरों के बुझ गए चिराग

8 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:40

महिलाओं पर विवादित पोस्ट लिख बुरा फंसे फैशन डिजाइनर सब्यसाची मुखर्जी, अब मांगी माफी

8 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 4:18

संकट में कांग्रेस-जेडीएस गठबंधन सरकार, लोकसभा में भी उठा मुद्दा

8 जुलाई 2019

Related

महबूबा मुफ्ती
India News

अमरनाथ यात्रा के इंतजामों से महबूबा मुफ्ती नाराज, कहा- कश्मीरियों को हो रही परेशानी

8 जुलाई 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

केंद्र और राज्यों में मंत्री रहे भाजपा सांसदों से मिलेंगे मोदी, सात अलग-अलग बैठकों में होगी चर्चा

9 जुलाई 2019

एमआई-17 हेलिकॉप्टर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एमआई-17 चॉपर हादसा: एटीसी में तैनात वायुसेना अधिकारी ने पैदा किया कन्फ्यूजन!

8 जुलाई 2019

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता डॉ. कर्ण सिंह
India News

हैरान हूं! राहुल को मनाने में एक महीना बर्बाद कर दिया: कर्ण सिंह

9 जुलाई 2019

weather report today News: Torrential rain alert in many states
India News

कई राज्यों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट, अगले 48 घंटे में बाकी जगहों पर सक्रिय होगा मानसून

8 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लोकसभा के बाद राज्यसभा में भी आधार को हरी झंडी, मंत्री बोले- डाटा रहेगा सुरक्षित

8 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited