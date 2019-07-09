राम जन्मभूमि विवाद: याचिकाकर्ता की सुप्रीम कोर्ट से तत्काल सुनवाई करने की मांग

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, asked him to file the necessary application for considering the case to be heard by it. https://t.co/Ba46sDaiiM— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
लोकसभा चुनाव में पार्टी उम्मीदवार रह चुकीं बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने पत्र लिखकर कार्यकर्ताओं पर गंभीर आरोप लगाया है।
9 जुलाई 2019