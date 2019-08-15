शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Rakhi sister of PM Modi Qamar Mohsin Shaikh tied rakhi to pm modi

पीएम मोदी की राखी बहन कमर मोहसिन शेख ने बांधी राखी, भेंट की खूबसूरत पेंटिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 15 Aug 2019 02:33 PM IST
पीेएम मोदी राखी बहन
पीेएम मोदी राखी बहन - फोटो : ANI
नरेंद्र मोदी की राखी बहन कमर मोहसिन शेख ने बृहस्पतिवार को सात लोक कल्याण मार्ग  में जाकर उन्हें राखी बांधी और उनके स्वस्थ रहने की दुआ की। राखी बांधने के बाद उन्होंने अपने पति द्वारा तैयार एक पेंटिंग भी पीएम मोदी को तोहफे में दी। 
बता दें कि कमर मोहसिन पिछले 24 साल से पीएम मोदी को राखी बांधती आ रही हैं। उन्होने कहा कि मुझे हर साल एक बार अपने बड़े भाई को राखी बांधने का अवसर मिलता है। मुझे उनसे मिलकर बहुत खुशी होती है और मैं दुआ करती हूं कि अगले पांच साल उनके लिए इतने अच्छे हों कि पूरी दुनिया में उनके फैसलों का सम्मान हो। मैं उनके बेहतर स्वास्थ्य के लिए भी दुआ करती हूं।   
 
narendra modi raksha bandhan rakhi sister of pm modi rakhi sister of modi qamar mohsin shaikh मोदी नरेंद्र मोदी कमर मोहसिन शेख रक्षाबंधन पीएम मोदी की राखी बहन
