सीएए: भाजपा सांसद स्वप्न दासगुप्ता को उग्र भीड़ ने घेरा, कमरे में होना पड़ा बंद

Students affiliated to Left student organisations held protest at Visva Bharati University; BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta says, "I had come to Vishva Bharati to address a lecture series on Citizenship Amendment Bill. It was not a party program". #WestBengal https://t.co/ivt1TeBpdd pic.twitter.com/Xigoj1ZrGD— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भाजपा नेता उमा भारती ने जेएनयू हिंसा को बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि है देश में कुछ विचारक है जो संख्या में तो कम है>
8 जनवरी 2020