सीएए: भाजपा सांसद स्वप्न दासगुप्ता को उग्र भीड़ ने घेरा, कमरे में होना पड़ा बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प. बंगाल Updated Wed, 08 Jan 2020 09:22 PM IST
राज्यसभा सांसद स्वप्न दासगुप्ता
राज्यसभा सांसद स्वप्न दासगुप्ता - फोटो : ANI
भाजपा के राज्यसभा सांसद स्वप्न दासगुप्ता को आज पश्चिम बंगाल के बीरभूम में विश्वभारती यूनिवर्सिटी में भारी मुश्किल से दो चार होना पड़ा। बीरभूम में विश्वभारती यूनिवर्सिटी में उग्र भीड़ से बचने के लिए उन्हेंं कमरे में बंद रहना पड़ा। वह नागरिकता कानून के समर्थन में लेक्चर देने यहां आए थे। 
इसे लेकर राज्य सरकार के खिलाफ नाराजगी जाहिर करते दासगुप्ता ने कहा कि उन्हें बीरभूम में विश्वभारती यूनिवर्सिटी में उग्र भीड़ से बचने के लिए एक कमरे में बंद होना पड़ा है।  

बता दें कि नागरिकता कानून को लेकर प. बंगाल में रोजाना प्रदर्शन हो रहे हैंं। इसके अलावा 8 जनवरी को ट्रेड यूनियनों की हड़ताल के चलते राज्य में जनजीवन बुरी तरह अस्त-व्यस्त रहा। दासगुप्ता बीरभूम में नागरिकता कानून के समर्थन में एक सभा को संबोधित करने पहुंचे थे। इसी दौरान उग्र भीड़ ने उन्हें घेर लिया। 

 
rajya sabha mp swapan dasgupta birbhum
