Bharat Ratna: राज्यसभा सांसद ने की पीएम मोदी से अपील, श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी को दिया जाए भारत रत्न

भाजपा से राज्यसभा सांसद हरनाथ सिंह यादव ने पीएम मोदी को पत्र लिखा है। पीएम मोदी को संबोधित करते हुए लिखे गए पत्र में उन्होंने भारतीय जनसंघ के संस्थापक डॉक्टर श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी को भारत रत्न देने की मांग की है।

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to award Bharat Ratna to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee pic.twitter.com/ikCC4gEtG0