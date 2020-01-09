शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Rajnath singh talks to US defense secretary Mark asper

राजनाथ ने अमेरिकी रक्षा मंत्री एस्पर से फोन पर की बात, ईरान पर हुई चर्चा 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 09 Jan 2020 10:24 PM IST
राजनाथ सिंह
राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : twitter
ईरान-अमेरिका में तनाव के बीच रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने गुरुवार को अमेरिका के रक्षा मंत्री मार्क टी एस्पर से फोन पर बात की। दोनों ने खाड़ी क्षेत्र में बनते सुरक्षा परिदृश्य पर चर्चा की। राजनाथ सिंह ने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी। 
अधिकारियों ने बताया कि सिंह ने एस्पर को खाड़ी देशों में भारत की हिस्सेदारी और हितों के बारे में और क्षेत्र में बढ़ते तनाव पर नई दिल्ली की चिंताओं के बारे में बताया।

राजनाथ सिंह ने ट्वीट किया, हमने द्विपक्षीय रक्षा सहयोग मजबूत करने का पुरजोर संकल्प व्यक्त किया। उन्होंने भी मुझे खाड़ी क्षेत्र के हालिया घटनाक्रम के बारे में जानकारी दी। मैंने क्षेत्र में भारत की चिंताओं और हितों को साझा किया। 


 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

