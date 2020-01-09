राजनाथ ने अमेरिकी रक्षा मंत्री एस्पर से फोन पर की बात, ईरान पर हुई चर्चा 

Had a telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of Defence Dr. Mark T. Esper.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 9, 2020
We expressed firm resolve to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation. He also briefed me about the recent developments in the Gulf Region. I shared India's concerns & interests in the region.
9 जनवरी 2020