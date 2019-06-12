लोकसभा में दूसरे नंबर पर राजनाथ सिंह, थावर चंद गहलोत को राज्यसभा की कमान

BJP Parliamentary Party Executive Committee has been constituted with PM Narendra Modi as the leader of the party,Rajnath Singh as Deputy leader of the party (Lok Sabha), Thawar Chand Gehlot as leader of party in Rajya Sabha&Piyush Goyal as Deputy leader of party in Rajya Sabha). pic.twitter.com/QsK2aifC04— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
शंघाई सहयोग संगठन के शिखर सम्मेलन में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पाकिस्तान के हवाई क्षेत्र से होकर नहीं जाएंगे।
12 जून 2019