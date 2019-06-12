शहर चुनें

Rajnath Singh Deputy leader of party in Lok Sabha, Thawar Chand Gehlot leader of party Rajya Sabha

लोकसभा में दूसरे नंबर पर राजनाथ सिंह, थावर चंद गहलोत को राज्यसभा की कमान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 12 Jun 2019 03:34 PM IST
गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई
भारतीय जनता पार्टी संसदीय दल की कार्यकारी समिति का गठन हो गया है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पार्टी नेता रहेंगे वहीं, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह को लोकसभा में उप नेता की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। दूसरी ओर राज्यसभा में थावर चंद गहलोत को पार्टी का नेता और पीयूष गोयल को उप नेता नियुक्त किया गया है। 
bjp bjp parliamentary party executive committee lok sabha rajya sabha rajnath singh thawar chand gehlot piyush goyal narendra modi
President Ramnath Kovind stayed away from electoral disputes
India News

राष्ट्रपति ने खुद को ऐसे रखा चुनावी विवादों से दूर, विपक्ष ने भी की सराहना

12 जून 2019

PM Modi
India News

मिशन 2022 से जुड़े मंत्रालयों पर खास नजर, पीएम हर तीन माह में करेंगे मंत्रियों के प्रदर्शन की समीक्षा

12 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

यूपी में बड़ा ब्राह्मण चेहरा तलाश रहा है भाजपा नेतृत्व, जल्द तय होगा नए प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का नाम

11 जून 2019

