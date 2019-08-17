शहर चुनें

Rajnath Singh approved formation of committee to review defense procurement process 2016

राजनाथ सिंह ने रक्षा खरीद प्रक्रिया 2016 की समीक्षा के लिए समिति के गठन को मंजूरी दी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 17 Aug 2019 01:39 PM IST
राजनाथ सिंह
राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : ANI
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने रक्षा खरीद प्रक्रिया (डीपीपी) 2016 और रक्षा खरीद नियमावली (डीपीएम) 2009 की समीक्षा के लिए महानिदेशक (अधिग्रहण) की अध्यक्षता में एक समिति के गठन को मंजूरी दी है। समिति को अपनी सिफारिशें प्रस्तुत करने के लिए छह महीने का समय दिया गया है।
बता दें कि 28 मार्च 2016 को दिवंगत पूर्व रक्षा मंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर ने रक्षा खरीद प्रक्रिया 2016 (डीपीपी 2016) का अनावरण किया था। इसे डेफएक्सपो 2016 के अवसर पर पेश किया गया था। डीपीपी 2016 ने रक्षा खरीद प्रक्रिया 2013 की जगह ली थी। 

डीपीपी 2016 का उद्देश्य आवंटित बजटीय संसाधनों का ज्यादा से ज्यादा उपयोग करते हुए सैन्य बलों के लिए आवश्यक सैन्य उपकरणों, प्रणालियों और प्लेटफॉर्म की समय से खरीद सुनिश्चित करता था। 
rajnath singh defence minister defence procurement manual 2009 defence procurement procedure 2016 manohar parrikar defence minister of india indian government रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह रक्षा खरीद प्रक्रिया (डीपीपी) 2016 रक्षा खरीद नियमावली (डीपीएम) 2009
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

