Rajiv Gandhi: पूर्व PM की 32वीं पुण्यतिथि पर श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचा गांधी परिवार, खरगे समेत कई नेता शामिल

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH| Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary at Vir Bhumi in Delhi pic.twitter.com/HyaRAgpnnv— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed