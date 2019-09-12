राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड: मद्रास हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज की दोषी नलिनी की परोल बढ़ाने की याचिका

Madras High Court has refused to extend the parole granted to Nalini, a convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. She had filed a plea to seek extension of parole till October 15. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/huUCLqUC0U— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
देश में छाई मंदी को लेकर गुरुवार को कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने मोदी सरकार पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कहा कि समस्या को स्वीकार करना जरूरी है।
12 सितंबर 2019