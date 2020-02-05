शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Rajinikanth Support CAA, NCR and NPR says it will not affected any citizen of our country

एनपीआर के पक्ष में उतरे रजनीकांत, कहा- सीएए से मुसलमानों को कोई खतरा नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 05 Feb 2020 12:04 PM IST
Rajnikant
Rajnikant - फोटो : ANI
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर देश भर में विरोध और समर्थन में प्रदर्शन का दौर जारी है। इसी बीच फिल्म अभिनेता रजनीकांत ने नागरिकता संशोधन कानून का समर्थन किया है। रजनीकांत ने कहा कि नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम हमारे देश के किसी भी नागरिक को प्रभावित नहीं करता है, अगर यह मुसलमानों को प्रभावित करता है तो मैं उनके लिए खड़ा होने वाला पहला व्यक्ति बनूंगा। बाहरी लोगों के बारे में पता लगाने के लिए एनपीआर जरूरी है। एनआरसी के बारे में स्पष्ट किया गया है कि यह अभी तक तैयार नहीं हुआ है।
rajinikanth caa ncr npr caa support
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

