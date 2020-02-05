एनपीआर के पक्ष में उतरे रजनीकांत, कहा- सीएए से मुसलमानों को कोई खतरा नहीं

Rajinikanth: Citizenship Amendment Act will not affect any citizen of our country, if it affects Muslims then I will be the first person to stand up for them. NPR is a necessity to find out about the outsiders. It has been clarified that NRC has not been formulated yet. pic.twitter.com/wyXMCY8pH9— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने दिल्ली में मतदान से तीन दिन पहले अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर ट्रस्ट बनाने का ऐलान किया। उन्होंने कहा कि कैबिनेट की बैठक में एक स्वायत्त ट्रस्ट बनाने का प्रस्ताव पारित हुआ है।
5 फरवरी 2020